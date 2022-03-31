Skip to main content
United States Men's National Team Close to Landing a Spot in the 2022 World Cup
LIVE: USMNT Aims to Clinch World Cup Berth in Costa Rica

The U.S. men’s national team is faced with an awkward task to realize its ultimate goal: Just don’t lose by six.

That’s the only way the U.S. won’t automatically qualify for the 2022 World Cup on Thursday night, as it heads to Estadio Nacional in San José, Costa Rica, for its Concacaf World Cup qualifying finale. The U.S. has never won in Costa Rica, going 0-9-2 all-time and 0-9-1 in World Cup qualifying, with that qualifying draw coming in 1985. But thanks to the draw earned in Mexico and thrashing of Panama earlier this window, all that’s required for the U.S. is to avoid a hefty loss that would allow Costa Rica to make up a sizable +10 goal-differential gap.

Nevertheless, it’s a business-as-usual approach for the U.S., which is no stranger to things unexpectedly going haywire on the last night of qualifying (see: 2018 qualifying debacle). It’ll do everything in its power to approach the match per usual, though even if the unthinkable occurs, it’s not total doom. The U.S. is already assured of no worse than a fourth-place finish and a spot in an intercontinental playoff against New Zealand in June.

But the more desired and more realistic outcome is finishing the job on an uplifting note and completing a 14-match, seven-month journey that results in a place in Friday’s World Cup draw and a trip to Qatar this November.

Costa Rica didn’t exactly make things hard on the U.S., at least on the surface. With a number of key players carrying yellow cards, and with another in this match enough to rule them out via accumulation for a prospective playoff vs. New Zealand, the hosts played it safe. Regulars Joel Campbell, Francisco Calvo, Celso Borges, Bryan Ruiz, Johan Venegas and Bryan Oviedo were absent from the XI, with Calvo and Borges not even on the teamsheet for the night.

The U.S., conversely, opted for a first-choice XI, with Berhalter starting the same group that featured at the Azteca last week—including three players who played on the fateful night in Trinidad & Tobago over four years ago, Christian Pulisic, DeAndre Yedlin and Kellyn Acosta.

That didn’t stop the U.S. from having a nervy moment 20 seconds in, with a Costa Rica forward going down in the box under pressure from Walker Zimmerman, only for the ball to trickle out for a goal kick and referee Drew Fischer having no interest in awarding a penalty.

The U.S.’s first dangerous foray forward came in the third minute, with Pulisic playing a beautiful switch to Yedlin on the right. The right back earned a corner kick, and Pulisic picked out Miles Robinson on the set piece, only for the center back to head right at veteran goalkeeper Keylor Navas.

Yedlin forced Navas into action a few minutes later with a dangerous cross from deep in the corner, which Ricardo Pepi was seeking out with a near-post run, only for Navas to come off his line and punch it to safety. 

Navas made another save in the eighth minute off another U.S. set piece. Robinson had the ball fall to him in the box, and he lined up a powerful chance, which Navas parried onto the goal line and then snatched before it could cross.

Navas was forced to make another save, this time on a Pepi shot from a tight, right-sided angle in the 13th minute, with the U.S. coming out aggressively, looking to seize the result and its ticket to Qatar.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the night:

