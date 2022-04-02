Former U.S. women’s national team star Hope Solo tweeted a statement on Saturday, two days after her arrest in Winston-Salem, N.C.

“For those who have reached out showing love and support, thank you,” Solo said. “Our family is strong and surrounded with love. Our kids are strong, intelligent, happy and vibrant, and we are present everyday giving them the best life possible.”

Solo stated that she could not provide facts from her arrest on Thursday.

“... Our kids are enjoying the NC sun, eating popsicles and playing on our property,” Solo said. “Life can be tough, but these are truly the moments that matter. I feel blessed to have this kind of love in my life.”

The news of Solo’s arrest was first reported by TMZ. She is currently facing multiple charges that include DWI, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse, according to a statement from the Winston-Salem Police Department obtained by Sports Illustrated. Solo was given a misdemeanor child abuse charge after officers saw her two children were in the car at the time of the offense.

Since her arrest, Solo had been processed and was released from the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center.

Rich Nichols, Solo’s lawyer, released a statement on Friday saying that Solo “could not speak about the situation” but that the story surrounding her arrest was “more sympathetic than what the charges suggest.”

Her latest encounter with law enforcement comes after previous reported run-ins. In 2014, she was arrested on domestic assault charges connected to a fight with her half-sister and nephew. The charges were officially dropped in May ’18.

Then, in 2015, Solo was suspended from the USWNT for 30 days after her husband Jerramy Stevens—an ex-NFL player for the Seahawks and Buccaneers—was arrested and charged with driving a U.S. Soccer team van under the influence. Solo was in the van during Stevens’s arrest.

U.S. Soccer terminated Solo's contract with the USWNT after the team’s loss to Sweden in the 2016 Summer Olympics, when she called the opposing team “cowards” for their style of play.