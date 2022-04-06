Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
Manchester United Reportedly Finalizing Managerial Deal with Erik ten Hag
Manchester United Reportedly Finalizing Managerial Deal with Erik ten Hag

Report: Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag to Become Manchester United’s Next Manager

Manchester United has reportedly found its next manager in Ajax’s Erik ten Hag.

According to ESPN, the Premier League giants are finalizing a deal to appoint the Dutch manager ahead of next season. The club has been searching for a replacement to Ole Gunnar Solskjær since dismissing the club legend in November and appointing Ralf Rangnick as interim manager. 

Ten Hag has long been considered one of the favorites to land the job along with PSG and former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino. ESPN reported that multiple contractual factors, including a £1.7 million ($2.2 million) compensation fee for Ajax Hag as opposed to £15 million for Pochettino at PSG, contributed to the decision. 

A former FC Twente defender, ten Hag previously served as manager at Go Ahead Eagles, Bayern Munich II and Utrecht before arriving at Ajax in 2017. Ten Hag led the Dutch giants to Eredivisie titles in 2018–19 and 2020–21. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In 2018–19, he also led Ajax on its first trip to the Champions League semifinal since 1997 with statement wins over defending champion Real Madrid and Juventus, before blowing a second-leg semifinal lead to Spurs. 

In his career at Ajax, ten Hag has recorded an impressive 74% win percentage with 154 wins in 208 games as manager. The manager is known for his aggressive pressing tactics and is widely considered one of the rising managerial stars in world soccer. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook (0) reacts against the Denver Nuggets.
Play
NBA

Lakers Face Major Offseason Questions

Will anybody trade for Russell Westbrook? Here are some queries Los Angeles must answer this offseason.

By Rohan Nadkarni
St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) pitches in the first inning of a spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Wednesday, March 23, 2022, in West Palm Beach, Fla.
Play
Betting

Opening Day Bets: Astros, Diamondbacks, Cardinals Start Fast

Best bets for three games from Thursday’s MLB Opening Day schedule, including an upset in the Padres-Diamondbacks matchup.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Bam Adebayo after winning gold with Team USA.
Play
NBA

Bam Adebayo Will ‘Never Forget’ That Gregg Popovich Cut Him

He uses it as motivation every time he plays the Spurs.

By Joseph Salvador
Apr 1, 2022; New Orleans, LA, USA; Duke Blue Devils head coach Mike Krzyzewski talks with associate head coach Jon Scheyer during a practice session before the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four semifinals at Caesars Superdome.
Play
College Basketball

Jon Scheyer Plans to Tweak Duke Offense in ’Noticeable’ Ways

It is a dawn of a new era for the Blue Devils as the former player takes over the helm from Mike Krzyzewski.

By Madeline Coleman
five-tool-newsletter-phone
MLB

Sign up for SI’s MLB newsletter

The Five-Tool Newsletter keeps you posted on everything going on in Major League Baseball.

By SI Staff
Tiger Woods celebrates at the Masters.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kellerman: Tiger Woods Is Not an ‘Elite Athlete’

A truly wild take just days ahead of The Masters.

By Dan Lyons
Apr 6, 2022; Augusta, Georgia, USA; Tiger Woods hits from the no. 12 tee during a practice round of The Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jack Nicklaus ‘Delighted’ Tiger Woods Will Play in Masters

Nicklaus: “Considering where his life was 17 months ago, this an incredible feat."

By Wilton Jackson
Washington Nationals' Juan Soto runs to third during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Oct. 1, 2021, in Washington.
Play
MLB

MLB Predictions for MVP, Cy Young and Rookie of the Year Awards

Our baseball writers make their picks for each league’s big three awards.

By SI MLB Staff