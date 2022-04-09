Skip to main content
Manchester United Investigating Cristiano Ronaldo Incident-Report

After Manchester United lost 1-0 to Everton on Saturday, footage appeared to show Cristiano Ronaldo slapping a phone out of a fan’s hands while walking off the field.

Fans seemed to be heckling Ronaldo while Manchester United walked off the field, and Ronaldo appeared to be frustrated in the video.

ESPN reports Manchester United is investigating the situation, but the club said it is unsure as to what happened.

Man U currently sits in seventh place in the Premier League standings, but lost to an Everton team that is at risk of relation in the bottom four of the league. The club is now 1-3-2 in its last six games.

In his first year with Manchester United, Ronaldo has totaled 12 goals, including a hat trick against Tottenham last month. However, after scoring a goal in 10 of his first 15 games this season in all competitions, he has scored in just two of his last 14 games.

