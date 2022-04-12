Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
What Epic Comebacks in the Champions League Quarterfinal Second Legs Could Be Ahead?
What Epic Comebacks in the Champions League Quarterfinal Second Legs Could Be Ahead?

Villarreal Stuns Bayern Munich in Champions League With Late Quarterfinal Winner

Doubt Villarreal at your own peril. First it was Juventus, now it’s Bayern Munich.

After losing its 1–0 first-leg lead on a goal by Robert Lewandowski, Villarreal struck back, with Samuel Chukwueze’s finish on an 88th-minute counterattack stunning the German power and securing an unlikely 2–1 aggregate triumph. Villarreal withstood a barrage of chances and picked its spots wisely, and it moves onto the semifinals, where it’ll face Liverpool unless Benfica can overturn a 3–1 aggregate deficit at Anfield on Wednesday.

It looked like Bayern would have enough, with Lewandowski delivering the aggregate equalizer seven minutes into the second half.

The German power surprisingly lost the first leg of its Champions League quarterfinal vs. Villarreal in Spain on Arnaut Danjuma’s goal, and perhaps even more surprisingly was held scoreless in the first half of the second leg at home. That changed soon after the break, though.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Lewandowski scored the 86th Champions League goal of his career (69 of which have come for Bayern) in the 52nd minute, rolling in a shot from the edge of the box to finally break through for the hosts and make it 1-1 on aggregate.

Bayern had dominated the chances in the first half and outshot Villarreal 7-1, but had nothing to show for it. Jamal Musiala had come close on a point-blank header prior to the half-hour mark, but Villarreal goalkeeper Rulli held his ground and made the save.

Nevertheless, it’s Unai Emery’s side going through, with Chukwueze’s winner sealing the deal on another famous night for the Yellow Submarine.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Chelsea’s Reece James battles with Luka Modric at Real Madrid
Play
Soccer

Real Madrid Forces Extra Time After Chelsea’s Wild UCL Comeback

The Spanish giants entered the second leg with a 3–1 lead that the defending European champions quickly erased.

By Andrew Gastelum
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6)
Extra Mustard

Max Kellerman Agrees with LeBron James as Lakers Coach Idea

The ESPN host liked a caller’s idea of the 37-year-old taking over the head coaching position.

By Madison Williams
The helmet of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz sits on display for his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.
Play
NFL

Commanders Accused of Pattern of Financial Misconduct

The Committee of Oversight and Reform sent the Federal Trade Commission an explosive letter detailing their new findings into Washington.

By Daniela Perez
phil castellini
MLB

Reds President on Calls to Sell Team: ‘Be Careful What You Ask For’

Amid calls from fans to sell the team, Phil Castellini took a defensive stance and sent a message to fans that there would be no ownership changes.

By Nick Selbe
Jaden Rashada
Play
College Football

Vizzina Commitment to Clemson Impacts Remaining Quarterback Recruiting Dominoes

Dabo Swinney gets his 2023 QB recruit while Arch Manning, Dante Moore dictate remaining dominoes at the position

By John Garcia Jr.
Drake smiles while sitting courtside during a game betweeen the Heat and the Hawks.
Extra Mustard

Stafford Buys Two Los Angeles Homes From Drake

The Rams quarterback purchased the houses from the hip-hop star for well over the asking price.

By Zach Koons
Stephen Curry on the bench for the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Stephen Curry Uncertain for Game 1 Against Nuggets

He missed the last 12 games of the season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot.

By Joseph Salvador
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa.
Play
NBA

Debating the Most Disappointing Teams This Season

Lakers. Nets. Knicks. Blazers. Which teams didn't live up to expectations?

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck