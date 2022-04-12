Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
What Epic Comebacks in the Champions League Quarterfinal Second Legs Could Be Ahead?
What Epic Comebacks in the Champions League Quarterfinal Second Legs Could Be Ahead?

Fernandinho Surprises Pep Guardiola With Decision to Leave Man City

During Tuesday’s prematch press conference, Manchester City midfielder Fernandinho suddenly announced that he wants to leave the club to return to Brazil. The news was so abrupt that it even caught manager Pep Guardiola by surprise. 

“Oh, I didn’t know,” Guardiola said during the press conference, per AP. “You give me the news. I didn’t hear it.” 

It’s not every day that a club captain announces his desire to leave, especially before a big Champions League match like Wednesday’s trip to Atlético Madrid for the quarterfinal second leg. Still, when asked why he wanted to leave City, Fernandinho said the reason had to do with more playing time.  

“Yes, I want to play,” the Brazilian international said. “I want to play regularly. I will go back to Brazil. I decided with my family, which is the most important for me.”

The defensive midfielder, who turns 37 next month, will see his contract end this summer after he signed a one-year extension last year. Fernandinho has made more than 250 appearances for City and won four Premier League titles since arriving in 2013. 

Despite the surprise, Guardiola had nothing but praise for his club captain. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I know what he has done behind [the scenes],” Guardiola told Sky Sports. “… He handled many of the biggest stars that we’ve had without anyone knowing it for the benefit of the team. This is a real captain.

“… From Day 1 until today, he was an incredible football player for Manchester City. Incredible. Above and beyond for the trophies and the minutes and everything he had done. There are things that nobody knows. But I know.”

Fernandinho has only made 11 starts in all competitions for City this season, with his last start coming more than a month ago in the Champions League round of 16. But the City captain said that he remains focused on the task at hand.

“I was 100% honest and spontaneous in answering that question at today’s press conference,” Fernandinho posted in a series of tweets Tuesday. “But anyone who knows me also knows that my greatest honesty is with Man City and my duties as team captain. 

“My focus is 100% on winning all the titles we are playing for and I will only talk about my future at the end of the season. Let’s keep pushing!”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday April 8, 2022, in New York.
Play
Betting

Cavaliers-Nets, Clippers-Timberwolves Play-In Tournament Bets

Bets for Tuesday’s play-in tournament games featuring the Nets hosting the Cavaliers and the Timberwolves welcoming the Clippers.

By Kyle Wood
adam-schefter
Play
Extra Mustard

Adam Schefter’s ‘Apology’ for Dwayne Haskins Tweet Feels Kinda Gross

The ESPN reporter used his podcast to offer an apology for the controversial post.

By Jimmy Traina
cam akers
Play
Fantasy

Cam Akers, Damien Harris on Fantasy Buy and Sell Value Running Backs List

Plus, Chase Edmonds could make a splash in 2022 with the Dolphins.

By Matt De Lima
Taylor Hearn during a postgame press conference.
Extra Mustard

Rangers Pitcher, Sister Share Special Moment After Game

His little sister interviewed him after a game and he left her in tears.

By Joseph Salvador
Tyrrell Hatton watches his tee shot on the fourth hole during the third round at the Masters at Augusta National.
Extra Mustard

Tyrrell Hatton Calls Augusta National ‘Unfair’ After Masters

The English golfer said he might fare better as a caddy at next year’s tournament.

By Zach Koons
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) dribbles the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant.
NBA

NBA Awards: Selecting the 2021-22 All-NBA Teams

Nikola Jokić and Giannis Antetokounmpo headline this official ballot. Which other stars made the cut?

By Michael Pina
Drew McIntyre levels Happy Corbin at WrestleMania
Play
Wrestling

WWE to Hold Stadium Show in Wales in September

It will be the company’s first pay-per-view event in the UK in 30 years.

By Joseph Currier, Wrestling Observer
FIFA-Plus-Streaming
Soccer

FIFA Launches Its Own Streaming Service

FIFA+ is free and features documentaries and some live games at the launch but it could eventually be a way for FIFA to broadcast World Cup matches itself at a cost.

By Associated Press