Man City’s Zack Steffen Gives Up Embarrassing Goal to Liverpool’s Sadio Mané in FA Cup Semis

A slow start in the FA Cup semifinals against Liverpool only grew worse for Manchester City when goalkeeper Zack Steffen yielded an embarrassing goal in the first half.

Already trailing 1–0 in the 17th minute, the Manchester City defense passed the ball back to Steffen. The keeper fielded it cleanly, but then attempted to take a dribble, allowing Liverpool forward Sadio Mané to slide in and deflect the ball into the net.

Liverpool took a two-nil advantage due to Steffen’s blunder. 

Steffen, who also serves as the goalkeeper for the United States men’s national team, held his head in disappointment after the mistake. The situation only grew worse when Mané scored again to give Liverpool a 3–0 lead at halftime. 

To add insult to injury, Steffen’s blunder was eerily similar to a play made by fellow Manchester City keeper Ederson just last week. In a Premier League match against Liverpool on April 11, Ederson took a risky touch while under pressure from forward Diogo Jota and narrowly avoided taking the ball across his own goal line. He managed to clear the ball to the side just in time and later joked about the incident on social media.

Steffen wasn’t quite as fortunate as his teammate and will now have to find a way to move past the embarrassing mistake. 

More Soccer Coverage:

For more Manchester City coverage, go to City Xtra. 

Manchester City
Manchester City
Liverpool
Liverpool

