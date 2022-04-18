Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son

Cristiano Ronaldo announced the death of his newborn son in a heartfelt post published Monday.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, the Manchester United star shared the news via his social media channels. In the shared statement, the couple said that the birth of a twin girl has helped the couple deal with the tragedy.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the post said. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Immediately following the news, the soccer world came out in droves to show its support for the Portuguese international.