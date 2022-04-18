Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAMLBCFBCBBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Death of Newborn Son

Cristiano Ronaldo announced the death of his newborn son in a heartfelt post published Monday.

Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, the Manchester United star shared the news via his social media channels. In the shared statement, the couple said that the birth of a twin girl has helped the couple deal with the tragedy. 

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away,” the post said. “It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness.

“We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.” 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Immediately following the news, the soccer world came out in droves to show its support for the Portuguese international. 

YOU MAY LIKE

Impact Wrestling's Josh Alexander cuts a promo
Play
Wrestling

Impact Wrestling’s Josh Alexander Plots Revenge on Moose

Saturday’s rematch at the ‘Rebellion’ pay-per-view is six months in the making.

By Justin Barrasso
Colin Kaepernick throws a pass during a workout at halftime of the Michigan spring game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Kaepernick Mentions Seahawks’ QB Situation When Talking NFL Return

Seattle is the only franchise to formally meet with the veteran signal-caller since 2016.

By Zach Koons
Baker Mayfield throws a pass in a game.
Play
NFL

Report: Baker Mayfield Likely to Join Panthers If Traded

A report from the NFL Network indicated that Carolina has emerged as a likely landing spot for the Cleveland quarterback if he is traded this offseason.

By Mike McDaniel
jake arrieta
MLB

Jake Arrieta Announces Retirement From Professional Baseball

The former Cubs star, who won the Cy Young Award in 2015 and a World Series with Chicago in 2016, is hanging up his spikes at age 36.

By Nick Selbe
Denzel Ward at the NFL Honors.
Play
NFL

Sources: Denzel Ward Signs Five-Year Extension With Browns

The deal makes him the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history.

By Joseph Salvador
Kirby Smart celebrates the national title
College Football

Weekend Recruiting Notebook: Georgia, Ohio State, Wake Forest, Colorado Secure Multiple Prospects

Strong spring game weekend yields busy college football commitment window

By John Garcia Jr.
LeBron James (23) and Kyrie Irving (2) while with the Cavaliers.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Comments on Kyrie Not Making 75th Anniversary Team

After Irving’s Game 1 performance against the Celtics, James took to Twitter with his take.

By Joseph Salvador
Barcelona’s Gerard Pique during a match
Soccer

Leaked Audio Reveals Deal Between Piqué, Spanish Federation

The longtime Barça star reportedly helped negotiate a commission of 24 million euros ($25.9 million) to take the Supercopa to Saudi Arabia.

By Associated Press