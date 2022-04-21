Police have conducted a sweep of Manchester United captain Harry Maguire’s home after he received bomb threat Thursday, according to Cheshire police.

The incident at Maguire’s house, where he lives with his fiancé and two children, comes just two days after Manchester United’s 4–0 loss to rival Liverpool that dealt a blow to the club’s top-four hopes.

“On Wednesday 20 April, Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area,” Cheshire police said in a statement, per the BBC.

“No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.”

Since his £80 million move to Manchester United in 2019, which made him the most expensive defender of all time, Maguire has been an oft-criticized target of both United fans and England fans, alike, on social media.

“In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home,” Maguire’s spokesman said in a statement. “The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry’s number one priority.

“He will continue to prepare for this weekend’s fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.”

Maguire has been a favorite of interim coach Ralf Rangnick and former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær this season, starting 34 matches for the club this season. On Thursday, Manchester United appointed Ajax’s Erik ten Hag as its next manager. The Dutch coach will join the club at the end of the season, where he is expected to overhaul the side.