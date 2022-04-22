Skip to main content
Soccer
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup

FedEx Field Drops Out of Running to Host 2026 World Cup Games

WASHINGTON (AP) — FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, dropped out of bidding on Thursday to host games at the 2026 World Cup, and the Washington area merged its campaign with Baltimore's M&T Bank Stadium.

The joint bid would have a fan festival on the District of Columbia's National Mall.

FedEx Field, opened in 1997, was among the older facilities that initially bid in 2017. It hosted matches during the 1999 Women's World Cup. D.C.'s RFK Stadium was the site of matches during the 1994 men's World Cup and is slated for demolition.

Seventeen U.S. stadiums in 16 areas remain in the bidding for the World Cup, with the Los Angeles area submitting both SoFi Stadium in Inglewood and the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, site of the 1994 World Cup final.

Three cities each in Canada and Mexico are bidding. The bid plan envisioned 16 total sites for the tournament. FIFA targeted mid-May for announcing site selections, but that has pushed that back until at least mid-June.

The 2026 World Cup will be the first with 48 nations and the first with three co-hosts. FIFA selected the bid as joint host in June 2018.

Sixty games are to be played in the U.S., including all from the quarterfinals on. Canada and Mexico are to host 10 games each.

The remaining areas and stadiums:

UNITED STATES

Arlington, Texas, AT&T Stadium 

Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Baltimore, M&T Bank Stadium

Cincinnati, Paul Brown Stadium

Denver, Empower Field at Mile High

East Rutherford, New Jersey, MetLife Stadium

Foxborough, Massachusetts, Gillette Stadium

Houston, NRG Stadium

Inglewood, California, SoFi Stadium

Kansas City, Missouri, Arrowhead Stadium

Miami Gardens, Florida, Hard Rock Stadium 

Nashville, Tennessee, Nissan Stadium

Orlando, Florida, Camping World Stadium

Pasadena, California, Rose Bowl

Philadelphia, Lincoln Financial Field

Santa Clara, California, Levi’s Stadium

Seattle, Lumen Field

CANADA

Edmonton, Alberta, Commonwealth Stadium

Toronto, BMO Field

Vancouver, British Columbia, B.C. Place

MEXICO

Guadalajara, Estadio Akron

Mexico City, Estadio Azteca

Monterrey, Estadio BBVA

