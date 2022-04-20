Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT to Face World Cup-Bound Morocco in June Friendly

The U.S. men’s national team will kick off its World Cup preparation with a friendly against Morocco on June 1 in Cincinnati, the site of November’s emphatic 2-0 win over Mexico that was the highlight of the seven-month qualifying campaign.

The June international window, which includes four games, will be the longest stretch the U.S. has together before the November-December World Cup in Qatar. The Americans will face Morocco at TQL Stadium and a second exhibition opponent at a to-be-announced U.S. venue before entering Concacaf Nations League play toward the middle of the month. The U.S. was drawn against Grenada (home on June 10) and El Salvador (away on June 14).

Two more friendlies in late September will fill out the national team’s limited pre-World Cup schedule.

“We’re excited to face a fellow World Cup finalist and provide our team with a different challenge,” U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter said. “With only six international games before the World Cup, this is a critical period for our team preparation. Combining the magnificent training facilities, the world-class stadium and the amazing atmosphere, Cincinnati ticked all the boxes to give us a great start to these summer matches.”

The USMNT will face Morocco in Cincinnati
Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Morocco is ranked 24th in the world (second in Africa) and qualified for its second straight World Cup with an impressive 7-0-1 record, scoring 25 goals and yielding just three. Among the more notable Atlas Lions are Paris Saint-Germain right back Achraf Hakimi and Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri. The U.S. has lost all three prior matches against Morocco, the most recent coming in a 1-0 friendly setback in Nashville in 2006.

Morocco will face Belgium, Canada and 2018 World Cup runner-up Croatia in Qatar.

The pandemic, the compressed international schedule and the reduction in friendlies prompted by the launch of Nations League competitions in Europe and Concacaf have severely limited Berhalter’s opportunity to see his squad face more varied, non-regional opposition. Of the 32 games the U.S. has played since the start of 2020, only five came against teams from outside Concacaf—four friendlies and the 2021 Gold Cup semifinal win over Qatar. There’s been next to no opportunity to prepare for the likes of England, Iran or the Wales/Scotland/Ukraine playoff survivor, who will be the Americans’ World Cup opponents. The four upcoming non-Nations League friendlies are as good as it’s going to get.

There have been reports in recent weeks that Uruguay is the other potential June opponent. That game would be played June 5. La Celeste have already scheduled a game against Mexico for June 2 in Phoenix, so they’ll be in the country. Berhalter has suggested that he’s hoping to take his team to Europe in September.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Tshiebwe-kentucky-return-nil
Play
College Basketball

Tshiebwe’s Kentucky Return Shows What NIL Is All About

The Wildcats star, who is the first national POY to stay in school in more than a decade, will reportedly earn $2 million in NIL deals.

By Pat Forde
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) and forward Kevin Durant (7) react after a play against the Boston Celtics
Extra Mustard

Kevin Durant Explains Why Celtics Fans Resent Kyrie Irving

The Nets forward said fans often despise their former players because they once were so invested in that player’s career and success.

By Madison Williams
Duke Blue Devils forward Paolo Banchero (5) carries the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
Play
College Basketball

Duke Forward Paolo Banchero Declares for 2022 NBA Draft

“It has always been a dream of mine to play at Duke... and play in the NBA. Duke has prepared me for that on and off the court."

By Wilton Jackson
Adrian Wojnarowski
Play
Extra Mustard

Woj Drops a Truth Bomb About Legalized Betting Impact on Fan Behavior

In-game betting is only going to make fans more unruly at sporting events.

By Jimmy Traina
Pam Shriver
Tennis

HoFer Pam Shriver Details ‘Inappropriate Relationship’ With Coach

The five-time Wimbledon doubles champion wrote that Don Candy did not sexually abuse her, but there was emotional abuse.

By Madeline Coleman
Jose Altuve sits on he field after injuring his hamstring.
MLB

Astros Place José Altuve on 10-Day IL After Hamstring Injury

The Houston star is not expected to miss much time.

By Daniel Chavkin
World No. 4 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus
Tennis

WTA Responds to Wimbledon’s Ban of Russian Players

The organization does not agree with the grand slam tournament’s decision, calling it “discrimination” against those impacted.

By Madison Williams
Devin Booker
Play
NBA

Suns Have No Reason to Panic After Devin Booker’s Injury

He is reportedly unlikely to play in Games 3 and 4 vs. New Orleans. But Phoenix was prepared for this moment.

By Rohan Nadkarni