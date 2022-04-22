Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Barcelona Women Break Own Attendance Record With 91,648 at Camp Nou

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Camp Nou broke its own world record for a women’s soccer match on Friday when more than 91,600 fans reveled in Barcelona’s 5-1 rout of Wolfsburg in the first leg of their Women’s Champions League semifinal.

The 91,648 spectators counted by club officials surpassed the 91,553 who turned out to see Barcelona beat Real Madrid last month. Previously, the record for a women’s game was 90,185 for the 1999 Women’s World Cup final between the United States and China at the Rose Bowl.

Alexia Putellas led Barcelona with a brace. The Ballon d’Or winner was one of four goal-scorers for Barcelona in the first half before she earned and converted a late penalty to give her a competition-leading 10 goals.

“We are very happy not just for the result but also for the atmosphere at the stadium. It is spectacular that we have set a new record,” Barcelona midfielder Patricia Guijarro said. “What happened today and a month ago has left us speechless. As the days, or the years go by, we will understand better what has happened. Right now we have not completely grasped the magnitude of this experience.”

The German visitors were stunned from the start when Aitana Bonmatí latched onto a long pass and scored just two minutes after kickoff.

Caroline Graham Hansen doubled the advantage in the 10th when she used a sleek change of foot to dodge the sliding tackle of the last defender before curling a left-footed shot inside the far post.

Jennifer Hermoso made it 3-0 in the 33rd after finishing off a gorgeous team buildup.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It was then Putellas’ turn after she was played through by Guijaro. Goalkeeper Almuth Schult deflected her shot but it bounced off the post and rolled over the line.

Jill Roord pulled one back for Wolfsburg in the 73rd when Tabea Wassmuth set her up.

Schult dove the wrong way when Putellas took her spot kick in the 84th after she was fouled in the box by Dominique Janssen.

The second leg is in Germany on April 30.

Lyon hosts Paris Saint-Germain on Sunday in the first leg of the other semifinal.

Barcelona is seeking to repeat its treble from last season. It has already clinched the Spanish league and is in the Copa de la Reina semifinals.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Mike D'Antoni coaches a game for the Rockets.
NBA

Report: Kings to Interview Mark Jackson, Mike D’Antoni

The two former NBA head coaches are at the top of a long candidate list for Sacramento.

By Daniel Chavkin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) watches his 3-run home run as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) looks on during the third inning of their game at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
MLB

Ohtani, Pujols and Other MLB Notes From the First Two Weeks

By Matt Martell
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

NFL Includes Christmas Day Tripleheader in 2022 Season

The league will have one game on CBS and one on Fox in the afternoon, followed by its regularly scheduled Sunday night game on NBC.

By Wilton Jackson
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Bucs, Tom Brady Restructure Contract, Create Cap Space

The quarterback is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

By Jelani Scott
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke on the sidelines before the start of Sunday's game against the Colts. Fans upset over team owner Shad Khan's decision to retain Baalke after the firing of head coach Urban Meyer and were encouraged to show up to the game wearing clown costumes in protest. Sunday's game against the Colts. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022.
NFL

Trent Baalke on Jags’ No. 1 Pick: ‘Work in Progress’

The Jaguars general manager said there are a lot of top tier prospects “valued very similar” in this year's draft.

By Wilton Jackson
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and head coach James Borrego talk during a time out.
Play
NBA

Hornets Fire Coach James Borrego

He failed to make the playoffs in four seasons in Charlotte.

By Dan Lyons
FILE - San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) warms up before an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. All-Pro receiver Deebo Samuel told ESPN that he has requested a trade from the San Francisco 49ers as the two sides have been unable to negotiate a long-term deal for one of the league’s top playmakers. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)
NFL

Report: Packers Mentioned in Early Deebo Samuel Trade Talks

The 49ers All-Pro reportedly requested a trade earlier this week, and three teams are reportedly interested.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 10, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Ben Simmons (10) during warmups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports
Play
NBA

Simmons ‘Very Hopeful’ He’ll Be Cleared During Nets-Celtics

The three-time All-Star, who last played in June 2021, has been with the Nets since Feb. 10.

By Jelani Scott