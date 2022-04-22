Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT Returns to Austin for Nations League Opener vs. Grenada

CHICAGO (AP) — The United States will play its June 10 World Cup warmup match against 170th-ranked Grenada at Q2 Stadium in Austin, Texas.

The game, part of the Concacaf Nations League, will be the third of six World Cup warmups for the Americans.

The No. 15 U.S. plays No. 24 Morocco on June 1 in an exhibition at Cincinnati. The U.S. also is planning a friendly for June 5, possibly against 13th-ranked Uruguay, and is at No. 74 El Salvador on June 14 in the Nations League. Exhibitions are intended for Sept. 23 and 27.

Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. The Americans face No. 5 England four days later and meet 21st-ranked Iran on Nov. 29.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Grenada match venue, announced Friday, is where the U.S. beat Jamaica 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier in October.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Dwayne Haskins stands on the sidelines for the Steelers.
NFL

Steelers, OSU Honor Dwayne Haskins at Memorial Service

Mike Tomlin, Urban Meyer and Ryan Day were among those to attend the service.

By Associated Press
Barcelona thrashes Wolfsburg in the Women’s Champions League
Soccer

Barcelona Women Break Own Attendance Mark in UWCL Rout

Barça thrashed Wolfsburg, and 91,648 were there at Camp Nou to witness it.

By Associated Press
Mike D'Antoni coaches a game for the Rockets.
NBA

Report: Kings to Interview Mark Jackson, Mike D’Antoni

The two former NBA head coaches are at the top of a long candidate list for Sacramento.

By Daniel Chavkin
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Albert Pujols (5) watches his 3-run home run as Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez (10) looks on during the third inning of their game at American Family Field in Milwaukee on Sunday, April 17, 2022.
MLB

Ohtani, Pujols and Other MLB Notes From the First Two Weeks

By Matt Martell
Feb 14, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; The NFL shield logo is seen at the Los Angeles Convention Center.
NFL

NFL Includes Christmas Day Tripleheader in 2022 Season

The league will have one game on CBS and one on Fox in the afternoon, followed by its regularly scheduled Sunday night game on NBC.

By Wilton Jackson
Jan 23, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts during the first half against the Los Angeles Rams in a NFC Divisional playoff football game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Report: Bucs, Tom Brady Restructure Contract, Create Cap Space

The quarterback is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

By Jelani Scott
Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke on the sidelines before the start of Sunday's game against the Colts. Fans upset over team owner Shad Khan's decision to retain Baalke after the firing of head coach Urban Meyer and were encouraged to show up to the game wearing clown costumes in protest. Sunday's game against the Colts. The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted the Indianapolis Colts at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida for the Jaguars final game of the season Sunday, January 9, 2022.
NFL

Trent Baalke on Jags’ No. 1 Pick: ‘Work in Progress’

The Jaguars general manager said there are a lot of top tier prospects “valued very similar” in this year's draft.

By Wilton Jackson
Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and head coach James Borrego talk during a time out.
Play
NBA

Hornets Fire Coach James Borrego

He failed to make the playoffs in four seasons in Charlotte.

By Dan Lyons