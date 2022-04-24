Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

USWNT’s Catarina Macario Scores Twice for Lyon in Women’s Champions League Semifinal

LYON, France (AP) — American striker Catarina Macario scored twice to lead Lyon to a 3–2 win over Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of its Women’s Champions League semifinal game on Sunday.

In an all-French encounter, PSG striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto opened the scoring from a tight angle in the sixth minute.

Lyon captain Wendie Renard equalized for the hosts in the 23rd by converting a penalty after goalkeeper Barbora Votikova had fouled Melvine Malard. Renard was making her 100th Champions League appearance, becoming the first woman to reach that milestone.

Macario put Lyon ahead in the 33rd by taking a pass from Ada Hegerberg before squeezing a shot past Votikova.

Macario then capitalized on a defensive mix-up between Votikova and center back Paulina Dudek to score in the 50th for a 3–1 lead. It was her seventh goal in the competition this season.

PSG cut the lead to 3–2 in the 58th when Dudek scored from the penalty spot after Malard had handled the ball.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The second leg is on April 30.

PSG knocked out Lyon in the quarterfinals on the away goals rule last year after Lyon beat PSG in the 2020 semifinals.

Lyon is the most successful club in the competition’s history with seven titles.

Barcelona thrashed Wolfsburg 5-1 on Friday in the first leg of the other semifinal.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Winner Andrey Rublev of Russia, right, poses with Novak Djokovic of Serbia after the final tennis match of the Serbia Open tennis tournament, in Belgrade, Serbia, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)
Tennis

Andrey Rublev Defeats Novak Djokovic to Win Serbia Open

Sunday’s win marked Rublev’s third title of the season.

By Associated Press
Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez
Racing

Three Takeaways From Imola: Red Bull Goes 1-2, McLaren Comeback

Ferrari faltered as Carlos Sainz records DNF and Charles Leclerc’s late-race mistake lands him outside of top five.

By Madeline Coleman
Christian Braun during the NCAA Championship.
College Basketball

Kansas Guard Christian Braun to Enter NBA Draft, Maintain Eligibility

The junior started 39 games for the Jayhawks in 2022.

By Daniel Chavkin
Eloy Jimenez jogs to first.
Play
MLB

White Sox OF Eloy Jiménez Out 6-8 Weeks With Hamstring Strain

Jiménez will be re-evaluated when Chicago returns from its road trip.

By Daniel Chavkin
Christian Pulisic scores for Chelsea vs. West Ham
Soccer

Pulisic Scores Dramatic 90th-Minute Winner vs. West Ham

The USMNT star came to Chelsea’s rescue just 14 minutes after coming on as a substitute.

By Andrew Gastelum
Trevor Keels celebrates a basket.
Play
College Basketball

Duke Freshman Trevor Keels Declares for NBA Draft

He becomes the fourth key Duke player to officially take the next step.

By Daniel Chavkin
Three Rawlings baseball gloves.
Play
MLB

NPB Ace Roki Sasaki Loses 17-Inning Perfect Streak

The Japanese phenom allowed a hit to the first batter he faced on Sunday.

By Daniel Chavkin
Quinn Ewers playing at the Texas spring game
Play
College Football

Quinn Ewers Steps Into the Texas Spotlight in Spring Game

Despite Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian saying the starting quarterback position is still up for grabs, all eyes were on the highly touted Ohio State transfer Saturday.

By Matthew Boncosky