Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

NWSL’s Orlando, Louisville to Play Game at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona International Speedway is home to perhaps NASCAR’s biggest racing event. Now, the iconic venue will play host to world-class soccer.

The NWSL’s Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC will face off in Daytona in a headline event on July 3. The game will also feature a performance by Chance the Rapper, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible match experience to both our players and our fans. The NWSL and women’s soccer continue to grow each day, and we’re happy to be part of this historic opportunity to showcase our Club, our players and our league at one of the most iconic venues in American sports,” Orlando Pride chairman Mark Wilf said. “It’s an honor for our Club and league to continue to lead the charge for women’s professional soccer and to elevate our players with this marquee matchup at Daytona Soccer Fest.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The Soccer Fest lineup will also feature a Legends Game featuring American and European players on Sunday. On Saturday, Colombian clubs Deportivo Cali and crosstown rival America de Cali will square off. The day will also feature a concert by Grammy Award-winner Rauw Alejandro.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the Daytona Soccer Fest and equally excited to bring an official NWSL match to Daytona Beach, Florida,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “This truly one-of-a-kind event will be a special experience for both the players and our fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to have one of the most iconic and renowned sports venues in the world as a backdrop to showcase our game.”

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Manchester City edged Real Madrid 4-3 in the Champions League semifinals
Play
Soccer

Man City, Real Madrid Duel in UCL Semifinal That Has it All

Both clubs’ tendencies were on full display, leading to a seven-goal thriller and an open-ended set of potential outcomes entering the second leg.

By Jonathan Wilson
Man City celebrates a goal vs Real Madrid
Play
Soccer

Man City Edges Past Real Madrid in Seven-Goal UCL Semifinal Thriller

Karim Benzema scored two stunning goals for Real, but City will take a one-goal lead to the Santiago Bernabéu for next week’s second leg.

By Andrew Gastelum
Oklahoma Sooners head coach Bob Stoops celebrates after the 2021 Alamo Bowl
Extra Mustard

Bob Stoops: Lincoln Riley ‘Didn’t Invent OU Football’

The former Sooners coach stepped up to coach the team in its bowl game after the now-USC coach left the program.

By Madison Williams
Jalen Reagor sitting on the field for the Eagles.
Play
NFL

Report: Eagles Are Open to Trading Jalen Reagor

He was selected in the first round of the 2020 draft.

By Joseph Salvador
Carolina Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer
NFL

Panthers GM ‘Comfortable’ With Multiple QB Prospects at No. 6 Pick

Six top quarterback prospects visited the organization a few weeks ago.

By Madison Williams
jimmy butler
Play
NBA

Jimmy Butler Ruled Out for Heat–Hawks Game 5

Miami dropped the news hours ahead of a pivotal Game 5 against Atlanta.

By Nick Selbe
Tom Brady playing with the Buccaneers.
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Drops Epic Quote in Latest ‘Man in the Arena’ Clip

He had some words for NFL teams that didn’t want him back when he was a free agent in 2020.

By Joseph Salvador
Former Cavaliers forward LeBron James high-fives teammate JR Smith after a play.
Extra Mustard

JR Smith Invites LeBron James to Play College Football

Could we see the two former NBA teammates pair up on the gridiron?

By Zach Koons