The Daytona International Speedway is home to perhaps NASCAR’s biggest racing event. Now, the iconic venue will play host to world-class soccer.

The NWSL’s Orlando Pride and Racing Louisville FC will face off in Daytona in a headline event on July 3. The game will also feature a performance by Chance the Rapper, with kickoff scheduled for 8 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.

“We’re excited to bring this incredible match experience to both our players and our fans. The NWSL and women’s soccer continue to grow each day, and we’re happy to be part of this historic opportunity to showcase our Club, our players and our league at one of the most iconic venues in American sports,” Orlando Pride chairman Mark Wilf said. “It’s an honor for our Club and league to continue to lead the charge for women’s professional soccer and to elevate our players with this marquee matchup at Daytona Soccer Fest.”

The Soccer Fest lineup will also feature a Legends Game featuring American and European players on Sunday. On Saturday, Colombian clubs Deportivo Cali and crosstown rival America de Cali will square off. The day will also feature a concert by Grammy Award-winner Rauw Alejandro.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the Daytona Soccer Fest and equally excited to bring an official NWSL match to Daytona Beach, Florida,” said NWSL Commissioner Jessica Berman. “This truly one-of-a-kind event will be a special experience for both the players and our fans, and we couldn’t be more excited to have one of the most iconic and renowned sports venues in the world as a backdrop to showcase our game.”

