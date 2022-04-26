Skip to main content
Valencia Backs USMNT’s Yunus Musah After Penalty Miss in Copa Del Rey Final

Valencia showed its support for midfielder Yunus Musah after he missed a crucial penalty in Saturday’s Copa del Rey final.

After Valencia played Real Betis to a 1–1 draw through 120 minutes, Musah stepped up for his side’s fourth penalty kick in the shootout and sent his shot over the bar. The U.S. men’s international team standout was the only player to miss during a kick in the shootout, as Real Betis won its first Copa del Rey title since 2004–05.

On Monday, the 19-year-old took to Instagram to express his dismay and thank fans for the support they’ve shown him—to which Valencia responded with a message of encouragement. 

“I wanted to thank you all for the countless expressions of affection you have shown me since Saturday night,” Musah wrote Monday on Instagram. “I love this badge and I wanted to help the team in such an important moment.

“Seeing my teammates, staff and fans crying hurts a lot, but I promise you that I will continue to do my best to bring you great joy. Together, this great group and fans, we will achieve great things.”

Musah has made 31 appearances for Valencia this season and also helped the USMNT qualify for the World Cup, starting 10 World Cup qualifiers since October. 

