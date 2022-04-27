Skip to main content
Carli Lloyd Joins NJ/NY Gotham FC as Minority Owner

Former USWNT star Carli Lloyd may have left her professional career after the 2021 season, but she is remaining in the soccer world after NJ/NY Gotham FC announced Wednesday that Lloyd has become a minority owner in the club.

“I’m back, but not as a player,” Lloyd said in the team’s announcement video.

The two-time FIFA women’s World Cup champion ended her soccer career on the Gotham FC team from 2018-21.

As a New Jersey native, Lloyd was excited to get back to her home NWSL team now in an ownership role.

“As my home club, Gotham FC has always been close to my heart,” Lloyd said in the team’s news release. “It’s an honor to begin this new chapter of my soccer career surrounded by people who are committed to making this the best club and league in the world.”

Tammy Murphy and Phil Murphy currently act as majority owners of the club, while Ed Nalbandian, Kristin Bernard and Karen Bryant act as the other minority owners. 

In the press release from Gotham FC, the organization said Lloyd “will act as a consultant and advisor to Gotham FC to help boost the club’s profile in local, national, and international markets.” Additionally, the four-time Olympian will work on promoting projects and support the players.

Lloyd’s new role marks the first time a player has immediately taken ownership of a team right after their retirement. Her recent experience will bring a new perspective to the club, as stated in the press release.

