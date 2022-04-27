Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Florida Fires Women’s Soccer Coach After Complaints of Verbal Abuse

The University of Florida announced it fired women’s soccer coach Tony Amato after just one season with the program. The move comes after players complained about how Amato treated them and a large number chose to transfer from the program.

“We have worked diligently with Tony since last fall when I first became aware of challenges with relationship building and communication,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “As the issues continued to be brought to my attention, it became apparent that sufficient progress was not being made and Tony was not a fit for the University of Florida.”

Florida hired Amato away from Arizona last year, after the coach spent eight years with the Wildcats. In total, Amato has been a head coach in each of the last 19 seasons for four different schools.

The Gators went 4-12-4 in their first year under Amato. However, according to Payton Titus of WUFT, players had complained that Amato “pressured them about eating habits and their bodies” last year. Amato was reportedly strict over what the players ate, to the point that some players said they had developed eating disorders as a result.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Titus added that issues became apparent in October last year, which led to players and select support staff signing and sending a letter to the administration expressing their concerns. In the last year, 13 Florida players have entered the transfer portal, while four more have left the team, a rate that is significantly higher than the national average.

The team last played a game in early November, and Stricklin explained he was hoping the team and Amato could work on their issues. However, keeping Amato seemed to be hurting the team in the offseason, which led Stricklin to make this decision.

“I fully recognize the disruption this causes our athletes and our program,” Stricklin said. “We all wanted this to work, but ultimately it is my responsibility to do what is in the best long-term interest of this program, and thus this decision.”

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Mohamed Salah shoots against Villarreal
Play
Soccer

LIVE: Villarreal Holds Liverpool Goalless in First Half of UCL Semifinal

The Reds outshot the Yellow Submarine, 12–1, in the first half, but things remained goalless at Anfield.

By Andrew Gastelum
lebron-james-anthony-davis-lakers-superteam
NBA

Report: L.A.’s Front Office Blame LeBron and AD For Westbrook Trade

James and Davis, who advocated for Westbrook, are reportedly blamed internally for the Lakers’ tumultuous season.

By Wilton Jackson
The Steelers logo on their helmet
NFL

Steelers 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Pittsburgh Took Each Round

The Steelers could draft a quarterback in the first round as they entire a new era.

By Madison Williams
A football and a Giants helmet.
NFL

Giants 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who NY Took Each Round

New York has two of the top seven picks in this year’s draft after the organization cleaned house this offseason.

By Joseph Salvador
GG Jackson
Play
College Basketball

G.G. Jackson’s Commitment to North Carolina Enhances Hubert Davis’ Standing in Recruiting World

Jackson, a probable one-and-done prospect, picked the Tar Heels over Duke, South Carolina, Overtime Elite and others.

By Jason Jordan
Warriors forward Andre Iguodala (9) warms up prior to Game 4 of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Nuggets.
NBA

Iguodala Out for Game 5 vs. Nuggets With Neck Injury

Golden State will try to close out the series without the 2015 Finals MVP.

By Zach Koons
New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson (2) throws the ball in the second half. The Eagles defeat the Jets, 33-18, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in East Rutherford. Nyj Vs Phi
NFL

Jets 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who New York Took Each Round

The team will pick four times in the first two rounds as it looks to continue its rebuild.

By Dan Lyons
A general view of the Big 12 Conference logo on the field
College Football

Sources: Big 12 Expected to Discuss Two Major Changes Next Week

Houston, Cincinnati and UCF will officially join the conference in the 2023–24 academic year.

By Madison Williams