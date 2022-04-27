Skip to main content
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants
LIVE: Liverpool, Villarreal Open Champions League Semifinals at Anfield

It’ll be hard to top what Manchester City and Real Madrid achieved on Tuesday, but Liverpool and Villarreal will give it a go at Anfield in their first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals.

The second Premier League vs. La Liga matchup kicks off on Merseyside on Wednesday, where upstart Villarreal will seek to plant the seeds for a third straight shock after eliminating titans Juventus and Bayern Munich from the competition in the previous knockout rounds.

Liverpool, meanwhile, is still gunning for a historic quadruple, with the club already having won the League Cup while also having reached the FA Cup final. It sits a point out of first in the Premier League with five matches to go and is the favorite to reach the Champions League final despite what Unai Emery’s side has been able to do thus far.

History between the two sides is scant, but they did meet in a 2016 Europa League semifinal, with Liverpool roaring back to win 3–1 on the heels of a 3–0 second-leg win. The Reds went on to lose to Emery’s Sevilla in the final.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for both sides:

