Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Dash Suspend Head Coach, General Manager James Clarkson

James Clarkson, who served as the head coach and general manager of the Dash, has been suspended effective immediately, the team announced on Tuesday.

Clarkson’s suspension comes as a recommendation in light of early findings from the investigation team on behalf of the National Women’s Soccer League and the NWSL players association. 

In accepting the recommendation, Houston said in a statement that its “highest priority is creating and maintaining a safe… respectful work environment” for its players and staff.

The team also made counseling services available to all members of the organization. 

The two groups launched a joint investigation in October 2021 to examine the complaints of "discrimination, harassment, abuse and bullying" as well as practices of misconduct across the league.

The misconduct in the league includes the firing of former Thorns and Courage head coach Paul Riley based on a report from The Athletic detailing former players accusations of sexual coercion spanning multiple teams and leagues for more than a decade. Former players also stated that Riley shared inappropriate comments about players' weight and sexual orientations. Spirit head coach Richie Burke was also fired in 2021 after allegations surfaced about him. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

According to the team statement, a decision about Clarkson's future will be made after the results of the ongoing investigation are final. For now, the club will name an interim coaching in the coming days. 

NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman, who began her role in April 20, 2021, was thankful for the people who “brought their concerns to the joint investigative team” as well as Ted Segal, Jessica O’Neill and the “Dash organization for taking action … and cooperation with the joint investigative team’s recommendation.”

In addition to the NWSL, the NWSLPA shared its demands in October to address the “systemic transformation” within the league that were also incorporated into “expanding the scope of the league’s investigation.”

Those demands were met and resulted in the creation of a five-person council that currently oversees the joint investigation.

The Dash will begin the NWSL season on Sunday at PNC Stadium against San Diego Wave FC.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase (13) walks off the field as the Minnesota Twins celebrate their walk-off win as a result of his throwing error during the ninth inning at Target Field.
Extra Mustard

Tigers Blow Game to Twins on Mistake-Riddled Final Play

Detroit’s two major errors allowed Minnesota to have two players run across home plate and secure the win.

By Madison Williams
Miami Heat guard Victor Oladipo (4) puts up a shot around Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins (20) during the second half in game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at FTX Arena.
NBA

Heat Hold Off Hawks Without Butler, Lowry to Advance

Trae Young’s rough series for Atlanta came to a close with an 11-point effort on 2-for-12 shooting.

By Associated Press
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the fourth quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics.
Play
Extra Mustard

KD Unimpressed With TNT’s Segment on Feud With Barkley

Durant was ready for more pettiness from the ‘Inside the NBA’ crew in his latest feud with Charles Barkley.

By Wilton Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) speaks with a referee after a foul is called on him during the first half of game five of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Extra Mustard

Bane Pushes Timberwolves Coach Chris Finch on Sideline

The Grizzlies guard received a technical foul for touching the coach.

By Madison Williams
Seton Hall welcomes Shaheen Holloway as the new men's basketball head coach
College Basketball

Shaheen Holloway to Announce Jets Draft Pick

The Seton Hall coach who led New Jersey-based Saint Peter’s to the Elite Eight is originally from Queens, N.Y.

By Madison Williams
Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88)
NFL

Lions Use Fifth-Year Option for TE TJ Hockenson

The former first-round pick will become a free agent in 2024 if a contract extension is not agreed upon by then.

By Madison Williams
Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Extra Mustard

Barkley Responds to Kevin Durant's Recent Comments

The Hall of Fame forward: “Life is different when you’re driving the bus.”

By Wilton Jackson
AP22116806986949
College

Goodbye, NCAA President Mark Emmert, and Good Luck to Whomever Takes Your Place

He was able to avoid the spotlight and outright mutiny. But the figurehead’s blunders and overall inaction has all but stripped the NCAA of any power and credibility.

By Pat Forde