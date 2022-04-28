Skip to main content
Soccer Agent Mino Raiola Angered by False Reports of His Death

Soccer agent Mino Raiola refuted reports Thursday that claimed he had died.

The 54-year-old, who is the agent for a host of stars like Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimović, was admitted to a Milan hospital in January. But the agent posted on Twitter on Thursday expressing his dismay at reports on social media that he passed away.

“Current health status for the ones wondering: pissed off second time in 4 months they kill me. Seem also able to ressuscitate [sic],” Raiola tweeted.

While Jose Fortes Rodrigues, Raiola’s business partner, told ESPN the agent is in serious condition, he joined Raiola in shutting down the rumors. 

“It’s not true,” Rodrigues said. “He is not dead, but he is fighting for his life.”

Raiola was the agent behind Pogba’s world-record £89 million ($120 million) transfer back to Manchester United in 2016. That record has since been surpassed by eight players. 

Meanwhile, Raiola is also at the center of a blockbuster transfer this summer involving Haaland. The Borussia Dortmund star has a €75 million release clause at the end of this season and is expected to move to Manchester City this summer with a massive wage package reportedly worth around £500,000 a week. 

