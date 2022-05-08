Skip to main content
USMNT’s Miles Robinson Stretchered Off After Leg Injury in MLS Match

The USMNT may have suffered a significant loss on Saturday. While playing for Atlanta United, center back Miles Robinson went down with a non-contact leg injury and had to be stretchered off the field.

Robinson was trying to get the ball back upfield when he went down, and his reaction immediately after made it seem as if he knew something was off.

Atlanta United coach Gonzalo Pineda said he is concerned about the potential severity of the injury.

“I think it’s going to be a bad injury. I hope it’s not,” he said. 

Robinson has primarily played for Atlanta since 2017, rising to become the captain of the team last month. He was a member of the 2018 MLS Cup champion team as a bench player, but didn’t become a full-time contributor until 2019 when he started 33 of 34 matches played.

Robinson started playing for the USMNT in 2019, but has solidified himself as a key center back for the club over the past year. He has three goals in 21 appearances for the national team, but he has started 18 straight games for the team, including playing at least 88 minutes in 17 of those matches.

