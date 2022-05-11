A day after Man City confirmed its summer signing of Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne was quick to remind all that the club already has a stockpile of world-class stars.

De Bruyne netted a first-half hat trick vs. Wolves, scoring in the seventh, 16th and 24th minutes at the Molineux Stadium—before adding a fourth on the hour mark—to put City in control and on course for three vital points in the Premier League title race. City entered the day level on points with Liverpool following the Reds’ come-from-behind win at Aston Villa on Monday. City had a game in hand and an edge in goal differential, though, and it appears that it will be making the most of its opportunity Tuesday.

De Bruyne’s celebration after his third goal appeared to be a nod to Haaland, who often celebrates his goals in a similar fashion.

With a win, City would restore its three-point edge over Liverpool in the race for the title with two games remaining. Liverpool returns to Premier League play next Tuesday following the FA Cup final vs. Chelsea this weekend, with Man City having the chance to go as many as six points clear Sunday at West Ham.

City is going in search of its fourth Premier League title in five seasons, with Liverpool the only other club to win a league trophy in that time.

More Soccer Coverage: