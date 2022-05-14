As Bundesliga finished out its season on Saturday, the top of the standings was already determined with Bayern Munich taking the title once again. However, relegation was still up for grabs, with a few teams fighting to stay in the league.

Bundesliga teams need to stay out of the bottom three to avoid the possibility of a relegation play-in game. Entering the day, FC Stuttgart and Hertha Berlin were battling to avoid the final spot in the play-in, and only one would leave the day safe from relegation.

Berlin had the upper hand, needing just one point to clinch and avoid relegation. However, they lost 2-1 to Dortmund, leaving the door open for Stuttgart.

Tied at one during stoppage time in the second half vs. FC Cologne and needing two points to jump Berlin, Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo put the ball in the back of the net, clinching the victory.

After Endo scored, the clock ticked down to the end of the game, making Endo’s score essentially a buzzer-beater.

From that moment, Mercedes-Benz Arena went wild. Fans stormed the field to celebrate remaining in the Bundesliga for next year.

The team had been relegated twice since 2016, but both times they played well enough to get promoted the following season. However, despite the club knowing they can return to the league easily, it is always preferable to avoid relegation all together, and the fans seemed to agree.

