Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Trudeau Criticizes Canada Soccer for Booking Iran as Friendly Opponent

ST. JOHN'S, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says next month's soccer exhibition between his nation and Iran is ill-advised.

Preparing for its first World Cup since 1986, Canada hosts Iran on June 5 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia.

“This was a choice by Soccer Canada,” Trudeau said Tuesday. “I think it wasn’t a very good idea to invite the Iranian soccer team here to Canada. But that’s something that the organizers are going to have to explain.”

Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 was shot down on Jan. 8, 2020, minutes after taking off from Tehran by an Iranian surface-to-air missile. The Canadian government says 55 Canadian citizens and 30 permanent residents were among the 176 people killed.

Canada Soccer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The federal government has said Canada’s priority “is to seek answers and pursue justice by holding Iran accountable and pursuing reparations, while continuing to provide the families and loved ones of the victims with the support they need.”

Canada also plays Curaçao at Vancouver on June 9 and is at Honduras on June 13, both in the Concacaf Nations League. No. 38 Canada opens the World Cup Group F in Qatar against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23, plays No. 16 Croatia four days later and No. 24 Morocco on Dec. 1.

No. 21 Iran starts Group B against fifth-ranked England on Nov. 21, meets Wales, Scotland or Ukraine four days later and closes the first round against the 15th-ranked United States on Nov. 29.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

matt harvey
MLB

MLB Suspends Matt Harvey 60 Games for Violating Joint Drug Program

The suspension comes after Harvey testified in the Eric Kay trial that he supplied Tyler Skaggs with opioids while the two were teammates.

By Nick Selbe
Thurman Thomas surpassed the 1,000-yard rushing mark in the 1996 season finale against the Chiefs.
NFL

Thurman Thomas Foundation Raises Over $100k for Buffalo Victims

The Bills Hall of Famer, his wife and former teammates continue to bring in donations for the shooting victims’ families and community members.

By Madison Williams
LeBron James (6) looks on from the bench during the first quarter against the Warriors at Chase Center.
Play
Extra Mustard

LeBron Tweets Excitement for Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Both teams will square off on Sept. 3 on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay.’

By Joseph Salvador
A general view of the logo on the court at Dean E. Smith Center.
College Basketball

Former UNC Basketball Star Ademola Okulaja Dies at 46

The forward played for the Tar Heels from 1995 to ’99, helping the team to two Final Four appearances.

By Madison Williams
Xherdan Shaqiri is MLS’s highest-paid player
Soccer

Chicago’s Shaqiri Becomes MLS’s Highest-Paid Player

Switzerland international Xherdan Shaqiri leads all current MLS players with a salary of over $8 million.

By Associated Press
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster sits during a press conference.
More Sports

South Carolina Gov. Signs Bill Banning Trans Students From Girls Sports

The state joins about a dozen others that have passed similar laws in the past two years.

By Associated Press
David Beckham and Lionel Messi
Soccer

Reports: Messi, Miami Deny Agreement Over Future Deal

A report suggested that Lionel Messi would play for Inter Miami in 2023 and acquire 35% of the club in the process, but it was quickly denied by both sides.

By Avi Creditor
NCAA logo on a flag.
College Football

Source: Division I Council Expected to Eliminate Initial Counters

The move would allow football programs to sign an unlimited amount of players per signing class as long as it stays below the 85 scholarship limit

By Joseph Salvador