Alphonso Davies Has Incredible Emotional Reaction to Canada Reaching World Cup

Sunday was a historic day for Canada when the men’s national soccer team beat Jamaica 4–0 to qualify for its first World Cup since 1986. Die-hard fans and Canadian citizens couldn’t help but let their emotions run wild when their national team finally reached the world’s biggest stage.

Canadian national team and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies was no different. Davies, widely regarded as the squad’s best player, hasn’t played in a qualifier since November while he recovers from myocarditis as a result of having COVID-19. Instead, he has resorted to live-streaming his instant reactions during matches on Twitch, and his response at full time on Sunday was too pure for this world. 

After the final whistle blew, Davies immediately broke down in tears and fell to the ground crying. Pure elation emanated from the 21-year-old, who had to watch his team go through most of the final round of qualifying without him.

For the first time in his young life, Davies and Canada fans across the world will see their squad compete in the World Cup. Davies, however, will likely be on the pitch for when that day comes in November in Qatar.

