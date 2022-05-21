Skip to main content
Kylian Mbappe Celebrates New PSG Contract With Hat Trick

Kylian Mbappé’s return to Paris Saint-Germain is official. Before its game against FC Metz on Sunday, the Ligue 1 football club presented Mbappé on the field along with president Nasser Al-Khelaifi to announce that he has signed an extension through 2025 to remain with the club instead of leaving for Real Madrid on a free transfer.

“I’m very happy to continue the adventure, to stay here in France and Paris, my city, in front of you all,” Mbappé said through a translator before the game. “I hope to continue to do what I love the most, which is to play fútbol. Thank you to everyone.”

To show his excitement to remain in Paris, Mbappé came out on fire vs. Metz, scoring a hat trick. The first goal came at the 25’ minute mark to open the scoring.

The second goal occured just three minutes later to double the lead.

And finally, Mbappé completed the hat trick just after halftime, extending PSG’s lead to four.

Mbappé’s decision to stay comes after Real Madrid pursued him heavily during the transfer window last summer. However, Mbappé never fully committed to leaving PSG, and chose to remain in Paris instead of moving to Madrid.

The 23-year-old has played each of the last five seasons with PSG, totaling 116 goals in 141 matches entering Saturday. He is beloved in France for more than just his play at PSG, as he helped lead the country to the 2018 World Cup title.

