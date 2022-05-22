Mario Balotelli Dances Past Defender, Scores Fifth Goal of Match

With all eyes focused on the drama in the Premier League on Sunday, with Manchester City winning a drama-filled title over Liverpool and Tottenham clinching a spot in the Champions League after their 5–0 win over Norwich, it’s easy to forget about the other action around the world.

While Manchester City was celebrating their title, former club member Mario Balotelli was creating highlights of his own in his match in Turkey.

Balotelli scored five goals for his club Adana Demirspor in their 7–0 victory over Goztepe in Turkish Super Lig action on Sunday. His fifth and final goal was a thing of beauty, as he danced by his defender and put it past the keeper in stunning fashion.

While his big day was overshadowed by the Premier League stage, Balotelli still gave plenty of fans reason to watch and reminded everyone why his matches remain must-see TV.

