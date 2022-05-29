Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Sadio Mane Expected to Leave Liverpool, per Reports

Liverpool star Sadio Mané is set to leave the club this summer, according to multiple reports. 

The Athletic’s James Pearce reported that Mané is expected to leave the club, although no deal has been announced amid reports that a move to Bayern Munich is imminent. Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano was first to report the news of Mané’s expected departure.  

Mané, whose current contract with Liverpool has one year remaining, said last week that he would announce a decision on his future shortly after the Champions League final, which Liverpool lost to Real Madrid on Saturday

The winger joined Liverpool from Southampton for a reported £34 million in the summer of 2016 and went on to score 120 goals in 269 games in all competitions over the course of six seasons. While at Liverpool, Mané won the Premier League title in 2019–20 along with the Champions League in 2018–19.

This season, Mané has had nothing short of a successful year, which started with him winning the African Cup of Nations with Senegal over Liverpool teammate Mohamed Salah’s Egypt. Along with winning the League Cup and FA Cup with Liverpool, Mané also helped lead Senegal to World Cup qualification once again at Egypt’s expense.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 30-year-old is in contention to become the second African player to win the Ballon d’Or after Liberian forward George Weah’s 1995 triumph, although Liverpool’s loss in the Champions League final may give the upper hand to Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema.  

All eyes at Liverpool now shift to Salah, who is in a similar contract situation as Mané with one year remaining. Salah did ease some nerves in the build-up to the Champions League final by claiming that he would “for sure” be back at Liverpool next season, but that doesn’t guarantee that a new long-term contract will follow.

This season proved Liverpool’s depth in attack with Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz contributing to the club’s success. Liverpool is also set to complete the summer signing of Fulham’s 19-year-old rising star Fabio Carvalho.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Tommy Pham of the Cincinnati Reds stares into the distance.
MLB

Video of Tommy Pham Slapping Joc Pederson Has Leaked

The Reds outfielder got suspended three games for the incident.

By Daniel Chavkin
f1-monaco-grand-prix
Play
Formula1

Monaco Grand Prix Delayed Due to Rainy Conditions

Heavy rains arrived in Monaco around 20 minutes before the scheduled start Sunday.

By Associated Press
The outside of the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
Sports

Barclays Stampede Injures 10 After False Reports of Active Shooter

Fans rushed out of the stadium believing they were in danger.

By Daniel Chavkin
john-skipper-espn
Tech & Media

Former ESPN President Offers Take on Brady's Fox Contract

Is the GOAT worth a $375 million broadcasting deal?

By Michael Shapiro
Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) moves the ball against Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart (36) during the second half in game six of the 2022 eastern conference finals at TD Garden.
NBA

Celtics vs. Heat: Seven Questions on Game 7

Who will advance to face the Warriors in the NBA Finals? Here’s the full breakdown.

By Michael Pina and Rohan Nadkarni
Giants designated hitter Joc Pederson (23) walks back to the dugout after striking out.
MLB

Pederson Pulls Out Receipts to Show Group Text Exchange With Pham

The Giants outfielder offered some background into his ordeal with the Reds outfielder.

By Jelani Scott
Elizabeth Cambage of Australia BASKET BALL : Bresil Vs Australie - TQO - 09/02/2020 RomainLongieras/Panoramic PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxFRAxITAxBEL
WNBA

Report: WNBA Star Cambage Directed Racial Slur at Nigerian Players

The Australian center was involved in an incident during a scrimmage with Nigeria prior to her withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

By Jelani Scott
Mar 11, 2022; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown poses for photographers after the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the LA Clippers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jason Getz-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Antonio Brown Says He Won’t Play in NFL Next Season

The free-agent receiver seems content with staying at home for the 2022 season.

By Jelani Scott