Ukraine Beats Scotland in World Cup Qualifying Playoff Semifinal, Is a Win Away From Qatar

Ukraine’s emotional and inspirational push to try to qualify for the World Cup has one more step to go.

A 3–1 win over Scotland at Hampden Park in Glasgow sends Ukraine to a qualifying playoff final against Wales on Sunday, where the winner will book a trip to Qatar in November. This was the first competitive match the Ukrainian national team was playing since Russia invaded Ukraine in February, and it was originally scheduled for March before being postponed. Ukraine as a whole hadn’t played a competitive match since November.

Ukraine forward Andriy Yarmolenko got the scoring started in the 33rd minute with a chipped goal over Scotland goalkeeper Craig Gordon for a 1-0 lead. Yarmolenko has been playing for the Ukrainian national team since 2009, and would be playing in his first World Cup if the team gets there. Ukraine has qualified once as an independent nation, in 2006.

The lead was doubled just after halftime, when Roman Yaremchuk was able to head in from close range.

The hosts pulled one back with about 10 minutes remaining, as Callum McGregor’s deflected shot just crossed the line before it was cleared.

But the win was sealed in stoppage time, with Artem Dovbyk scoring in the final seconds as Scotland pushed for the equalizer.

Before the match began, the Ukrainian soccer team sang their national anthem together while draped in the country’s flag in what was a powerful moment.

Ukraine now travels to Cardiff for a date against Gareth Bale & Co. on Sunday for a chance to make the World Cup. Whoever wins Sunday’s qualifier will join a group with the U.S., England and Iran and will be the Americans’ first opponent at the World Cup in Qatar on Nov. 21. 

