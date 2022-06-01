Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Ukrainian Team Sings Emotional National Anthem Before World Cup Qualifier

Ahead of Ukraine’s World Cup qualifying match vs. Scotland on Wednesday, all of the team’s players came out on the field wrapped in their country’s flag.

This is the first professional match the Ukrainian team has competed in since Russia invaded the country back in February. As the invasion continues, the Ukrainian soccer team wanted to give the country hope by potentially earning a World Cup berth. 

The Ukrainian national anthem was played at a packed Hampden Park in Glasgow before the match. The players belted their nation’s song, as the crowd sang along waving their own flags and posters. 

One poster painted blue and yellow for the Ukrainian flag said “Stop War” in English.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After the national anthem, the Ukrainian players separately wrapped themselves in their country’s flag and clapped for the audience.

Ukraine will need to beat Scotland on Wednesday in order to keep its World Cup qualifying dream alive. If it wins, Ukraine will face Wales on Sunday in Cardiff for a place in Qatar.

If Ukraine earns its first World Cup bid since 2006, it will face the United States on the opening day of the competition in November as part of a group that also includes England and Iran.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Warriors vs Celtics SITE
Play
NBA

NBA Finals 2022: Expert Predictions for Warriors vs. Celtics

The Crossover staff makes picks for the NBA Finals.

By SI Staff
Andriy Yarmolenko celebrates scoring a goal for the Ukrainian national team.
Soccer

Ukraine Leads Scotland in World Cup Qualifying Playoff

Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk have Ukraine in great position, as the national team plays with heavy hearts amid the Russian invasion of its country.

By Daniel Chavkin
Novak Djokovic
Play
Tennis

What the Future Holds for Novak Djokovic, Serena, Roger Federer

Jon Wertheim answers this in his latest mailbag, plus the value of coaches in the sport and whether there are inconsistencies in how players are disciplined for on-court antics.

By Jon Wertheim
John Madden EA Madden NFL 23 Cover
Play
Extra Mustard

NFL Twitter Reacts to Madden 23 Cover Decision

One NFL player said this year’s game was his favorite cover ever.

By Wilton Jackson
najee harris
Play
Fantasy

Bold NFL Predictions: The Fantasy Take

Michael Fabiano’s fantasy spin on some of Conor Orr’s bold predictions for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano
Matt Corral at the NFL scouting combine.
NFL

Panthers QB Matt Corral Away From Team After Family Tragedy

The rookie quarterback was absent from today’s OTAs.

By Dan Lyons
Carlos Sainz, Monaco GP 2022
Formula1

Carlos Sainz Calls for Consistency on F1 Impeding Calls

The driver was reprimanded while Ferrari was dealt a €25,000 fine for impeding Stroll during practice. But nothing happened when it occurred during the race.

By Madeline Coleman
Former PGA Tour golfer Bart Bryant holds his club after a swing.
Golf

Bart Bryant, Former PGA Tour Champion, Killed in Car Accident

The three-time Tour winner was 59.

By Zach Koons