Ahead of Ukraine’s World Cup qualifying match vs. Scotland on Wednesday, all of the team’s players came out on the field wrapped in their country’s flag.

This is the first professional match the Ukrainian team has competed in since Russia invaded the country back in February. As the invasion continues, the Ukrainian soccer team wanted to give the country hope by potentially earning a World Cup berth.

The Ukrainian national anthem was played at a packed Hampden Park in Glasgow before the match. The players belted their nation’s song, as the crowd sang along waving their own flags and posters.

One poster painted blue and yellow for the Ukrainian flag said “Stop War” in English.

After the national anthem, the Ukrainian players separately wrapped themselves in their country’s flag and clapped for the audience.

Ukraine will need to beat Scotland on Wednesday in order to keep its World Cup qualifying dream alive. If it wins, Ukraine will face Wales on Sunday in Cardiff for a place in Qatar.

If Ukraine earns its first World Cup bid since 2006, it will face the United States on the opening day of the competition in November as part of a group that also includes England and Iran.

