Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Christian Pulisic Calls Out U.S. Fan Support in Cincinnati After Friendly vs. Morocco

The U.S. men’s national soccer team returned to home soil for the first time since March for an international friendly against Morocco on Wednesday, getting out to a strong start en route to a 3–0 victory. But it was a post-game comment by star midfielder Christian Pulisic that will likely draw the spotlight.

Speaking on the field at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati during ESPN’s broadcast, Pulisic was asked what it was like to be back in front of American fans after a long break. The Chelsea star paused briefly before giving a frank answer expressing disappointment at the game’s turnout, which had a higher percentage of Moroccan support than Pulisic was hoping for.

“To be honest, for whatever reason, I’m not super happy with the amount of Americans here,” Pulisic said. “However that works out, if I’m being completely honest. But thanks to the ones who did come, and the support is always great from them. But yeah, it’s nice to be back in America and playing again.”

Pulisic once again shined for the Americans on Wednesday. He recorded an assist on the team’s first goal of the night on a play in which his perfect first touch on a lofted pass preceded a quick cutback and delivery to Brenden Aaronson, who tapped the ball into a wide open net.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Pulisic later drew a penalty in the second half that was converted by Haji Wright for the game’s third and final goal. In the process, Pulisic recorded his 10th assist of his national team career, making him the fastest in team history to reach the 20-goal, 10-assist mark over the past 30 years. Pulisic did so in his 49th appearance for the team, just beating out Landon Donovan (50 games).

The U.S. will play another international friendly on Sunday against Uruguay at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City.

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

John Daly drives a golf cart.
Extra Mustard

Watch: Golf Icon John Daly Shows Off His Belly Flopping Ability

The two-time major champ celebrated Memorial Day weekend in style.

By Daniel Chavkin
Kansas’s Jalen Wilson shoots
Play
College Basketball

Breaking Down Key NBA Draft Deadline Decisions

The race is on to Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline. Who’s staying and who’s going?

By Kevin Sweeney
Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher speaks at SEC media days in 2021.
Play
College Football

Jimbo Fisher Backs Off, and College Football Must Move on

Fisher’s deflection of questions about the Nick Saban saga took headlines at this week’s SEC meetings, where the future of college sports looked awfully murky.

By Pat Forde
Texas golfer Parker Coody hits from the fourth tee during the semifinal round of the NCAA college men's match play golf championship.
College

Texas Beats Arizona State, Wins Fourth NCAA Golf Title

The Longhorns won their first national title in golf since 2012, when PGA pro Jordan Spieth played on the team.

By Associated Press
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson (28)
MLB

Donaldson ‘Hurt’ by Lack of Teammate Support in Anderson Spat

The Yankees third baseman was fined and suspended for one game after calling the White Sox shortstop “Jackie” during a game.

By Madison Williams
Tom Brady
NFL

Brady, Rodgers Name Defensive Backs They Hate Playing The Most

Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen also weighed in on which defensive back has given them the most trouble.

By Nick Selbe
Former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III sits on the bench.
NFL

Cowboys Release Statement On Marion Barber’s Death

The 38-year-old played six seasons with Dallas, totaling 4,780 yards and 53 rushing touchdowns.

By Daniel Chavkin
Dec 19, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Jeff Wilson (22) runs during the third quarter against the Atlanta Falcons at Levi's Stadium.
Play
MLB

NFL Player at Heart of Joc Pederson, Tommy Pham Feud Responds

49ers running back Jeff Wilson Jr. thought it was a “crazy” situation.

By Wilton Jackson