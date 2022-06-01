Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

LAFC to Sign Italian Defensive Great Chiellini

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles FC is finalizing a deal to bring veteran Italian defender Giorgio Chiellini to Major League Soccer, a person with knowledge of the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the deal still hasn't been signed between LAFC and Chiellini, who is leaving Juventus after 17 decorated seasons with the Italian club.

LAFC hopes to finalize the deal later this week, the person said. The club tops the overall MLS standings with 29 points (9-3-2) at the international break.

The 37-year-old Chiellini said farewell to Juventus in mid-May. The longtime captain's career included nine consecutive Serie A championships in Turin from 2012-20, along with five Italian Cups.

The sturdy, dependable center back is also retiring from the Italian national team, with his final match Wednesday night against Argentina at Wembley Stadium in London. He has played in 116 matches for Italy, more than all but four players.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Chiellini played in more matches for Juventus than any player except Alessandro Del Piero and goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon. The three were teammates from 2005-12, and the retired Del Piero lives part-time in Los Angeles, where he owns the fashionable Italian restaurant N10.

Since LAFC started play as an expansion team in 2018, it hasn't often followed the well-worn path of its crosstown rivals with the LA Galaxy in signing soccer superstars on the back end of their careers. Instead, LAFC has built its roster around Mexican striker Carlos Vela, who was still in his prime, with a supporting cast largely comprised of younger talents from around the globe, particularly South America.

But Chiellini offers an opportunity to add top-end talent on LAFC's back line, which has been in flux throughout the season. LAFC has still performed well defensively under first-year coach Steve Cherundolo, yielding just 16 goals while scoring a league-high 29.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Cardinals designated hitter Albert Pujols (5) with catcher Yadier Molina (4) center fielder Harrison Bader (48) and shortstop Edmundo Sosa (63) after hitting a walk-off sacrifice fly against the Padres.
MLB

Albert Pujols’s Walk-Off Rescues Cardinals in Extra Innings (Video)

A sacrifice fly became just the latest example of the 42-year-old slugger making the most out of his final season in baseball.

By Zach Koons
The Seattle Sounders won the 2022 Concacaf Champions League
Soccer

Concacaf Reveals Qualifying Criteria for Expanded Champions League

The tournament will grow to 27 teams starting in 2024, with different paths to qualification opening up as a result.

By Brian Straus
Justin Lewis celebrates during a Marquette game
Play
College Basketball

Breaking Down Key NBA Draft Deadline Decisions

The race is on to Wednesday’s 11:59 p.m. deadline. Who’s staying and who’s going?

By Kevin Sweeney
Caden Jones
Play
College Football

Jones, Samuel and Paris Among Top Sleeper Recruits in Louisiana

Looking back at top performers from the ‘Battle of the South’ camp in New Orleans

By John Garcia Jr.
Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammon on sidelines
Play
WNBA

The Aces Look Damn Near Unstoppable Under Becky Hammon

At 9–1, the first-year coach has set the record for the best 10-game start to a WNBA coaching career. And she’s just getting started in Las Vegas.

By Ben Pickman
AP22147147181033
Play
Betting

Warriors Face Celtics in Return to NBA Finals

Plus Lightning-Rangers Game 1, Tommy Pham and Joc Pederson’s fantasy football beef and more.

By Kyle Wood
Dustin Johnson crouches to read a putt at the Masters
Play
Golf

SI:AM | Dustin Johnson Goes Rogue

He was the biggest surprise on the list of names released for LIV Golf’s inaugural event.

By Dan Gartland
AC Milan is being sold to RedBird Capital
Soccer

RedBird Capital to Buy Serie A Champion AC Milan for $1.3B

The Rossoneri are set to change hands again, this time coming off its first Italian title in over a decade.

By Associated Press