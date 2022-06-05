Now that the U.S. men’s national team knows its first opponent at the World Cup, it can continue working in earnest as it prepares for Qatar, and the next item on the to-do list is a difficult friendly vs. Uruguay.

The 13th-ranked Celeste, fresh off a 3–0 win over Mexico in Arizona Thursday night, come to Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park to face Gregg Berhalter’s side. The U.S. is entering on the heels of a 3–0 win of its own, with Christian Pulisic instrumental in a triumph over Morocco, another team that’s headed to the World Cup.

Uruguay, a two-time World Cup champion that was drawn into a difficult group with Portugal, Ghana and South Korea, is likely to be the toughest test left for the U.S. before it begins group play against Wales, a 1–0 playoff winner against Ukraine earlier Sunday. After this match, it’s two Concacaf Nations League group games during the ongoing window, followed by a pair of friendlies in late September abroad, where the options are limited due to the scheduling conflict with the UEFA Nations League.

Uruguay has won all five matches since Diego Alonso replaced longtime manager Óscar Tabárez, including four straight South American qualifiers to surge into the top four in CONMEBOL and automatically qualify for Qatar. It has only conceded one goal in that time.

Uruguay heavily rotated its squad, with just one starter carried over from the team that beat El Tri—veteran defender Jose Maria Giménez—though it still fielded a squad with plenty of firepower and experience. While Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde and veteran forward Edinson Cavani were left out (Luis Suárez isn’t with the team altogether), the likes of Darwin Núñez and Diego Godín suited up from the start.

The U.S., meanwhile, made multiple changes as well, with Sean Johnson getting a rare start in goal and Joe Scally getting an important chance at left back, with Antonee Robinson dealing with a non-COVID-19 illness. In the midfield, Weston McKennie returned to the U.S. starting lineup for the first time since breaking his foot in the winter, though he’s only expected to play 45 minutes.

Núñez had Uruguay’s first chance five minutes in, when Martín Cáceres delivered in a ball from the right to the far post, only for the in-demand Benfica star unable to do much with it despite his acrobatic efforts.

Another dangerous ball came in from the right a couple of minutes later, with Guillermo Varela’s cross turning into more of a shot and whizzing right by Johnson’s far post.

It was another long switch to Varela that resulted a dangerous header for Maxi Gómez that was deflected over, and following the ensuing corner kick, DeAndre Yedlin was forced into a goal-line clearance that kept the U.S. from conceding.

Follow along here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the match:

More Soccer Coverage: