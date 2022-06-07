Skip to main content
Pride Place Coach Amanda Cromwell on Administrative Leave Amid Misconduct Investigation

The Orlando Pride have placed head coach Amanda Cromwell and first assistant coach Sam Greene on temporary administrative leave amid an investigation into reported retaliation, the team announced Tuesday morning.

The step has been taken “pending the conclusion of an investigation into alleged retaliation in violation of the NWSL Policy to Prevent and Eliminate Workplace Discrimination, Harassment, and Bullying,” according to The Athletic.

The decision comes following the recommendations from the NWSL and NWSL Players Association joint investigative team. The final standing of Cromwell and Greene will be determined by the results of the investigation.

Assistant coach Seb Hines has been appointed to coach the Pride on an interim basis in Cromwell’s absence. Assistant coach Michelle Akers and goalkeeping coach Aline Villares Reis will continue in their current roles.

The league has also frozen any roster movement in Orlando to prevent players from being traded or waived, according to Meg Linehan of The Athletic.

Cromwell was hired by the Pride in December 2021 after coaching at UCLA from 2013 to ’21 and Central Florida from 1999 to 2012. Greene had served on her coaching staff at UCLA and joined her in Orlando.

The joint investigation between the league and the NWSLPA has been open since October 2021 and was launched due to reports of workplace misconduct across the NWSL. Cromwell is the second coach to be placed on leave after James Clarkson of the Houston Dash was placed on leave in April.

The Pride are 2-2-3 this season and sit ninth in the NWSL standings. After a 5–0 loss to Houston last Friday, Orlando will return to action on Sunday against the Chicago Red Stars.

