Cameron Carter-Vickers has a new permanent home at last.

After spending years on loan from Tottenham, the U.S. men’s national team center back has found a place to stick, moving to Scottish champion Celtic on a permanent transfer following a successful season in Glasgow. Carter-Vickers has signed a four-year deal, which will run up until the 2026 World Cup that the U.S. will be co-hosting with Mexico and Canada.

The 24-year-old Carter-Vickers is currently in U.S. camp preparing for a pair of Concacaf Nations League matches, which he hopes will improve his standing as it relates to the 2022 World Cup squad that’s headed to Qatar.

“I am so pleased to complete my move to Celtic and I really could not be happier, Carter-Vickers said in a statement. “I have loved every minute of my time at Celtic so far and I really wanted to be part of the club’s future.

“We have a fantastic group of players at the club, we have a really good spirit and atmosphere among us and we all worked so hard together to deliver the league and League Cup success last season.”

The U.K-born Carter-Vickers joined Tottenham’s youth academy as an 11-year-old and signed for the first team in 2016 but he had more loan spells (seven) than official appearances (five) with Spurs. He spent time with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and Bournemouth before landing at Celtic, where he made 45 appearances (all starts) as part of a team that won the league-cup domestic double.

“I am absolutely delighted that the club has completed the signing of Cameron on a permanent basis,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “This is a major acquisition for Celtic, really positive news for us and everyone at the club has worked so hard to make this happen.

“Cameron has given everything of himself to the club so far, demonstrating his real value to the team and to the way we play.

“He was vital to our success during the season, such a hard working player of real quality and he was an absolute model of consistency.

When we identify a player, we always hope that they can settle into things as quickly and as easily as possible, but like so many other players during the season, Cameron slotted in to life at Celtic brilliantly from very early on.

“He is a great guy, hugely popular and we are delighted that he sees his future with us.”

Celtic has a place in the group stage of the Champions League next season, offering a greater platform for Carter-Vickers in his quest to further his career significantly for both club and country over the next six months.

