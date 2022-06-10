Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Christian Pulisic Calls Out U.S. Fan Support in Cincinnati After Friendly vs. Morocco
Christian Pulisic Calls Out U.S. Fan Support in Cincinnati After Friendly vs. Morocco

USMNT’s Carter-Vickers Secures Permanent Celtic Transfer From Tottenham

Cameron Carter-Vickers has a new permanent home at last.

After spending years on loan from Tottenham, the U.S. men’s national team center back has found a place to stick, moving to Scottish champion Celtic on a permanent transfer following a successful season in Glasgow. Carter-Vickers has signed a four-year deal, which will run up until the 2026 World Cup that the U.S. will be co-hosting with Mexico and Canada.

The 24-year-old Carter-Vickers is currently in U.S. camp preparing for a pair of Concacaf Nations League matches, which he hopes will improve his standing as it relates to the 2022 World Cup squad that’s headed to Qatar.

“I am so pleased to complete my move to Celtic and I really could not be happier, Carter-Vickers said in a statement. “I have loved every minute of my time at Celtic so far and I really wanted to be part of the club’s future.

“We have a fantastic group of players at the club, we have a really good spirit and atmosphere among us and we all worked so hard together to deliver the league and League Cup success last season.”

The U.K-born Carter-Vickers joined Tottenham’s youth academy as an 11-year-old and signed for the first team in 2016 but he had more loan spells (seven) than official appearances (five) with Spurs. He spent time with Sheffield United, Ipswich Town, Swansea City, Stoke City, Luton Town and Bournemouth before landing at Celtic, where he made 45 appearances (all starts) as part of a team that won the league-cup domestic double.

“I am absolutely delighted that the club has completed the signing of Cameron on a permanent basis,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “This is a major acquisition for Celtic, really positive news for us and everyone at the club has worked so hard to make this happen.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Cameron has given everything of himself to the club so far, demonstrating his real value to the team and to the way we play.

“He was vital to our success during the season, such a hard working player of real quality and he was an absolute model of consistency.

When we identify a player, we always hope that they can settle into things as quickly and as easily as possible, but like so many other players during the season, Cameron slotted in to life at Celtic brilliantly from very early on.

“He is a great guy, hugely popular and we are delighted that he sees his future with us.”

Celtic has a place in the group stage of the Champions League next season, offering a greater platform for Carter-Vickers in his quest to further his career significantly for both club and country over the next six months.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
College Football

Riley Says He Only Took Call From USC, Not NFL or LSU Jobs

The Trojans coach addressed the once-rampant speculation ahead of his first season in Southern California.

By Jelani Scott
Jun 4, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) reacts after surrendering a solo home run to New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor (not pictured) in the first inning at Dodger Stadium.
Play
Betting

Diamondbacks-Phillies, Rays-Twins, Dodgers-Giants Bets

Bets and analysis for Friday’s Diamondbacks-Phillies, Rays-Twins and Dodgers-Giants games.

By Jennifer Piacenti
Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) scrambles for a first down.
Play
NFL

Love Shares Approach Amid Uncertain Future With Packers

Love: “I definitely think I’m maxing out all the reps… You learn more from your mistakes than from your successes.”

By Wilton Jackson
Jalen Hurts screams in celebration for the Eagles.
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Football PPR Rankings, Auction Values

There is no offseason! Get the updated fantasy football rankings and auction values for the 2022 NFL season.

By Michael Fabiano
Los Angeles head coach Sean McVay greets Arizona head coach Kliff Kingsbury
NFL

Kingsbury Jokes He Tried to Derail Rams’ Donald, Kupp Deals

The Cardinals coach jokingly gave advice to the players at his fellow coach Sean McVay’s wedding last weekend.

By Madison Williams
Gareth Bale is a free agent
Soccer

Gareth Bale Flatly Denies Getafe Rumors

“I’m not going to Getafe, that’s for sure.”

By Associated Press
tom-brady
Extra Mustard

Tom Brady Agrees to Send Fan a Pair of Game-Worn Underwear

Risque photoshoots, mailing used underwear: Tom Brady going all out to push his underwear brand

By Jimmy Traina
Feb 25, 2022; Hartford, Connecticut, USA; UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks with guard Paige Bueckers (5) from the sideline as they take on the St. John’s Red Storm in the second half at XL Center. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports
College Basketball

Geno Auriemma Shares Major Offseason Goal for Paige Bueckers

UConn’s former national player of the year dealt with significant injuries last season.

By Jelani Scott