USWNT, Angel City FC Forward Christen Press Suffers Torn ACL

USWNT and Angel City FC forward Christen Press revealed that she suffered a torn ACL during Saturday night’s NWSL game against Racing Louisville.

“My heart is broken: I’ve torn my acl,” Press wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Readily accepting all love, prayers, virtual hugs, dog pics, and smudging ceremonies. Love you all xx”

The 33-year-old striker needed to be helped off the field by the club’s trainer and her teammates in the 64th minute of Angel City’s 3–2 win. She appeared to twist her knee and went to the ground clutching at her leg after scoring a goal and notching an assist earlier in the game.

The severe injury will end any speculation about Press’s plans for the rest of the summer after she was left off the Concacaf W Championship roster on Monday. USWNT coach Vlatko Andonovski insisted that the two-time World Cup selection was not going to make the final 23-player roster even before the injury occurred on Saturday, citing extreme competition at her position.

“Christen was not on the roster even before the injury,” Andonovski said. “We’re very sorry for her injury and don’t have confirmed information on the significance. We just hope it’s not too serious.”

Press is in her first season with NWSL expansion club Angel City after last playing for Manchester United during the 2020–21 season. In eight appearances for the LA-based team thus far, she’s scored two goals and tallied one assist.

