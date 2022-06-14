Over two months after the draw was conducted, the 2022 World Cup groups are now officially complete. In what will be the final 32-team field before the World Cup expands to 48 teams in 2026, the stage is now set for November in Qatar.

After Wales edged Ukraine to claim Europe’s final berth last week to complete the postponed UEFA playoffs, the final two places were clinched in a pair of intercontinental playoffs this week in the World Cup host nation.

In a memorable penalty-kick shootout win over Peru, Australia booked its return ticket to Qatar in the first one-match playoff on Monday. Meanwhile, Costa Rica edged 10-man New Zealand, 1–0, in the second and final playoff a day later to complete the field. Like the U.S men’s national team, which will play Wales in its opening match, France and Spain were eagerly awaiting the results of the playoffs to learn the identity of their first opponents, and they can now start planning for their opening games in the competition.

The 2022 World Cup kicks off with four matches on Nov. 21 and ends with the Dec. 18 final. Here is a full and complete list of the field of 32, the eight groups and all the group stage matches (all times ET):

Group A

Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands



Nov. 21: Senegal vs. Netherlands, 5 a.m.

Nov. 21: Qatar vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.

Nov. 25: Qatar vs. Senegal, 8 a.m.

Nov. 25: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, 11 a.m.

Nov. 29: Netherlands vs. Qatar, 10 a.m.

Nov. 29: Ecuador vs. Senegal, 10 a.m.

Group B

England, Iran, United States, Wales

Nov. 21: England vs. Iran, 8 a.m.

Nov. 21: U.S. vs. Wales, 2 p.m.

Nov. 25: Wales vs. Iran, 5 a.m.

Nov. 25: England vs. U.S., 2 p.m.

Nov. 29: Wales vs. England, 2 p.m.

Nov. 29: Iran vs. USA, 2 p.m.

Group C

Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, Poland

Nov. 22: Argentina vs. Saudi Arabia, 5 a.m.

Nov. 22: Mexico vs. Poland, 11 a.m.

Nov. 26: Poland vs. Saudi Arabia, 8 a.m.

Nov. 26: Argentina vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

Nov. 30: Poland vs. Argentina, 2 p.m.

Nov. 30: S. Arabia vs. Mexico, 2 p.m.

Group D

France, Australia, Denmark, Tunisia

Nov. 22: Denmark vs. Tunisia, 8 a.m.

Nov. 22: France vs. Australia, 2 p.m.

Nov. 26: Tunisia vs. Australia, 5 a.m.

Nov. 26: France vs. Denmark, 11 a.m.

Nov. 30: Tunisia vs. France, 10 a.m.

Nov. 30: Australia vs. Denmark, 10 a.m.

Group E

Spain, Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Nov. 23: Germany vs. Japan, 8 a.m.

Nov. 23: Spain vs. Costa Rica, 11 a.m.

Nov. 27: Japan vs. Costa Rica, 5 a.m.

Nov. 27: Spain vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

Dec. 1: Japan vs. Spain, 2 p.m.

Dec. 1: Costa Rica vs. Germany, 2 p.m.

Group F

Belgium, Canada, Morocco, Croatia

Nov. 23: Morocco vs. Croatia, 5 a.m.

Nov. 23: Belgium vs. Canada, 2 p.m.

Nov. 27: Belgium vs. Morocco, 8 a.m.

Nov. 27: Croatia vs. Canada, 11 a.m.

Dec. 1: Croatia vs. Belgium, 10 a.m.

Dec. 1: Canada vs. Morocco, 10 a.m.

Group G

Brazil, Serbia, Switzerland, Cameroon

Nov. 24: Switzerland vs. Cameroon, 5 a.m.

Nov. 24: Brazil vs. Serbia, 2 p.m.

Nov. 28: Cameroon vs. Serbia, 5 a.m.

Nov. 28: Brazil vs. Switzerland, 11 a.m.

Dec. 2: Cameroon vs. Brazil, 2 p.m.

Dec. 2: Serbia vs. Switzerland, 2 p.m.

Group H

Portugal, Ghana, Uruguay, South Korea

Nov. 24: Uruguay vs. South Korea, 8 a.m.

Nov. 24: Portugal vs. Ghana, 11 a.m.

Nov. 28: South Korea vs. Ghana, 8 a.m.

Nov. 28: Portugal vs. Uruguay, 2 p.m.

Dec. 2: South Korea vs. Portugal, 10 a.m.

Dec. 2: Ghana vs. Uruguay, 10 a.m.

Round of 16

Dec. 3: 1st Place A vs. 2nd Place B, 10 a.m.

Dec. 3: 1C vs. 2D, 2 p.m.

Dec. 4: 1D vs. 2C, 10 a.m.

Dec. 4: 1B vs. 2A, 2 p.m.

Dec. 5: 1E vs. 2F, 10 a.m.

Dec. 5: 1G vs. 2H, 2 p.m.

Dec. 6: 1F vs. 2E, 10 a.m.

Dec. 6: 1H vs. 2G, 2 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Dec. 9: Quarterfinal 1: Winner of 1E/2F vs. Winner of 1G/2H, 10 a.m.

Dec. 9: Quarterfinal 2: Winner of 1A/2B vs. Winner of 1C/2D, 2 p.m.

Dec. 10: Quarterfinal 3: Winner of 1F/2E vs. Winner of 1H/2G, 10 a.m.

Dec. 10: Quarterfinal 4: Winner of 1B/2A vs. Winner of 1D/2C, 2 p.m.

Semifinals

Dec. 13: Quarterfinal 2 vs. Quarterfinal 1, 2 p.m.

Dec. 14: Quarterfinal 4 vs. Quarterfinal 3, 2 p.m.

Third-Place Match

Dec. 17, 10 a.m.

Final

Dec. 18, 10 a.m.

