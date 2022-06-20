Skip to main content
USWNT Star Megan Rapinoe Discusses Transgender Inclusion in Sports

U.S. women’s national team star Megan Rapinoe noted her support for transgender inclusion in sports in an interview with TIME released on Monday.  

“I’m 100% supportive of trans inclusion,” Rapinoe told TIME.

“People don’t know very much about it. We’re missing almost everything. Frankly, I think what a lot of people know is versions of the right’s talking points because they’re very loud. They’re very consistent, and they’re relentless.“

Rapinoe’s interview with TIME comes on the heels of the world swimming’s governing body decision over the weekend, which barred transgender women from competing in women’s swimming events. The new policy from FINA will only allows swimmers who transitioned before age 12 to compete in women’s events. The organization also proposed an “open competition category.”

The USWNT star told TIME she remains concerned for transgender youth, who in some states are barred from competing in female athletic competitions. Rapinoe said such bans are “monstrous”

“We’re talking about kids,” Rapinoe said. “We’re talking about people’s lives. We’re talking about the entire state government coming down on one child in some states, three children in some states. They are committing suicide, because they are being told that they’re gross and different and evil and sinful and they can’t play sports with their friends that they grew up with. Not to mention trying to take away health care. I think it’s monstrous.” 

Rapinoe also discussed the regulation of transgender inclusion at the top levels of sports.  

“At the highest level, there is regulation. In collegiate sports, there is regulation,” Rapinoe said. “And at the Olympic and professional level. It’s not like it’s a free-for-all where everyone’s just doing whatever.” 

“And I think people also need to understand that sports is not the most important thing in life, right? Life is the most important thing in life. And so much of this trans inclusion argument has been put through the extremely tiny lens of elite sports. Like that is not the way that we need to be framing the question.”

Rapinoe, 36, is a two-time FIFA Women’s World Cup champion and a one-time gold medalist.

