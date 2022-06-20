Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Giggs Quits as Wales Coach With Domestic Violence Trial Looming

CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Ryan Giggs has quit as Wales coach with immediate effect, saying on Monday he didn't want his upcoming trial on charges of domestic violence to destabilize the national team heading into its first appearance at the World Cup since 1958.

The Manchester United great has been on leave from his post since November 2020, with his assistant, Robert Page, guiding the Welsh to the World Cup in Qatar via the European playoffs this month.

Giggs is accused of controlling and coercive behavior against his former girlfriend from August 2017 to November 2020. He is also accused of assaulting her and her sister. The trial is due to start on Aug. 8.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to manage my country," Giggs said, “but it is only right that the Wales FA, the coaching staff and the players prepare for the tournament with certainty, clarification and without speculation around the position of their head coach.”

Giggs has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A backlog of cases at Manchester Crown Court has delayed the start of the trial.

“Whilst I am confident in our judicial process, I had hoped that the case would have been heard earlier to enable me to resume my managerial responsibilities," he said. "Through nobody’s fault the case has been delayed.

“I do not want the country’s preparations for the World Cup to be affected, destabilized or jeopardized in any way by the continued interest around this case."

Giggs played a record 963 times for Man United before retiring in 2014. He also made 64 appearances for Wales and was hired as coach of his national team in January 2018.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Giggs qualified Wales for the most recent European Championship, which was delayed by 12 months to 2021 because of the pandemic. Page led the Welsh in that tournament.

“I have been fortunate enough to have enjoyed some unforgettable moments during my three years in charge of the national team," Giggs said. “I am proud of my record and will cherish those special times forever.”

“I am sad," he added, “that we cannot continue this journey together because I believe that this extraordinary group will make the country proud at our first World Cup since 1958.”

Giggs said he intended to resume his managerial career “at a later date.”

“And I look forward to watching our national team alongside you in the stands."

The Football Association of Wales thanked Giggs, saying it “appreciates the decision he has taken, which is in the best interests of Welsh football.”

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

arkansas baseball
Play
Extra Mustard

One Fan Base Is Dominating the CWS Jell-O Shot Challenge

As the players and teams compete between the lines, one school’s fans have completely separated from the pack in having a good time.

By Nick Selbe
Mercury center Brittney Griner (42) is congratulated on a play against the Storm in the first half of the second round of the WNBA basketball playoffs.
Play
WNBA

Brittney Griner’s Wife Says Call With WNBA Star Never Happened

Cherelle Griner was supposed to speak with her wife on their fourth anniversary Saturday. The call never came.

By Associated Press
Tom Brady (12) and Fred Taylor (21) while with the Patriots.
Extra Mustard

Fred Taylor Recalls How Tom Brady Would Haze Rookies

He had a fun time when first-year players had to pick up the bill for dinner.

By Joseph Salvador
Will Zalatoris, right, shakes hands with Matt Fitzpatrick on the 18th green during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament
Extra Mustard

Zalatoris Reportedly Had Classy Message For Fitzpatrick’s Parents

Even in defeat, the runner-up was gracious.

By Zach Koons
The FIFA Women’s World Cup Trophy in front of players lined up.
Sports

Report: FIFA to Review Trans Eligibility Policies After FINA Decision

Soccer’s international governing body said it was “currently reviewing its gender eligibility regulations in consultation with expert stakeholders.”

By Nick Selbe
Rajon Rondo
NBA

Protective Order Against Rajon Rondo Dismissed, per Report

The 36-year-old point guard threatened the mother of his children with a gun in May, she alleged.

By Mike McDaniel
Draymond Green (left), Klay Thompson (middle) and Stephen Curry (right) during the Warriors’ championship parade.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Has NSFW Message for Critics During Parade

The Warriors forward is in the midst of a legendary victory tour.

By Joseph Salvador
A general view of the Suns court prior to Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference Playoffs between the Suns and the Pelicans.
NBA

Report: Suns Name Morgan Cato Assistant GM, VP of Basketball Ops

She’ll become the first woman of color to hold the title of assistant GM.

By Zach Koons