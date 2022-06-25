Chelsea’s Boehly Meets With Ronaldo’s Agent, Jorge Mendes, per Report

New Chelsea owner Todd Boehly met with Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes, in part to discuss Ronaldo’s availability, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports.

Ronaldo has one year left on a two-year contract he signed with Manchester United after transferring from Juventus last August. And while United expects Ronaldo to stay, Ornstein reports Ronaldo “has concerns” despite enjoying his time with the club.

The 37-year old first played for Manchester United between 2003 and ’09, when he totaled 84 goals. After moving on to play for Real Madrid and Juventus for the next decade, Ronaldo returned to United last season and accumulated 18 goals in 30 matches.

Boehly, meanwhile, is just beginning his tenure as Chelsea’s owner after finalizing the sale last month. Earlier this week, it was reported that Boehly will handle all of Chelsea’s transfers this summer on an interim basis as the club undergoes organizational changes.

Despite the reported meeting, Ornstein also reports it is “unclear” if Chelsea will try to acquire Ronaldo. However, the fact that Boehly and Mendes met so early in Boehly’s tenure as owner is notable in of itself.

More Soccer Coverage: