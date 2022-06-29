Angel City FC Trades for Orlando Pride Star Sydney Leroux

Angel City FC announced that it has acquired Orlando Pride’s Sydney Leroux.

The trade included Angel City’s “natural first-round pick in 2024, $75,000 in allocation money, plus the potential for an additional $10,000 allocation money in 2022 and another $10,000 in 2023 if Leroux meets certain performance-based criteria,” ACFC said in a release.

“I am so excited to be a part of Angel City and everything being built with this club,” Leroux said in a statement. “The atmosphere I felt playing at the Banc [of California Stadium] on Mother’s Day was unbelievable. It really feels like I’m coming home, between going to UCLA and living in L.A. Angel City is truly putting women’s soccer on the map in Los Angeles and it shows if you invest in women, great things will happen. I am excited to be a part of that.”

The forward has been with the Pride since 2018 and was a pivotal member of the U.S. women’s national team from 2011–17. Leroux scored 35 international goals during that stretch, and was a critical component of the USWNT squads at the ’12 London Olympics and ’15 Women’s World Cup. The Canadian native also led UCLA in scoring for three consecutive seasons during her collegiate years.

The move comes after star Christen Press suffered a season-ending torn ACL, and adding Leroux to the mix is expected to help strengthen the squad’s attack. Angel City is near the bottom of the league in goals scored with seven in nine regular season games played.

