Cristiano Ronaldo’s second stint with Manchester United may be coming to an end, if the five-time Ballon d’Or winner gets his way.

According to David Ornstein and Adam Crafton of The Athletic, Ronaldo likes the club, but wants to move somewhere where he can compete for a Champion’s League title, if the right offer comes in. United finished sixth in the Premier League in 2021–22, and will compete in the Europa League next season.

“A lack of Champions League football this coming season and wanting to fight for trophies is thought to be part of the reasoning behind his desire to leave,” The Athletic reports. “The forward wants United to be competitive at the highest level and is said to be keen for them to match his ambition by strengthening the squad.”

After the initial report, Ornstein tweeted that the “view from Manchester United is that Cristiano Ronaldo is not for sale and remains under contract with them for another year.”

Last weekend, Ronaldo’s agent reportedly met with Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly. Bayern Munich and Napoli may be interested in acquiring Ronaldo, per The Athletic, while PSG is reportedly not interested at this time.

The 37-year-old superstar has 12 months remaining on his deal after returning from Juventus. He joined United in 2021, scoring a team-leading 24 goals for the club last season.

