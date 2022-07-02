The U.S. men’s U-20 team clinched a spot in the 2024 Olympics after it team defeated Honduras 3–0 Friday night. This will mark the first time since 2008 that the American men will participate in the Olympics.

Playing in the CONCACAF U-20 championship semifinals, the U.S. just needed the victory to clinch an Olympic berth. However, with the victory they move on to the tournament’s finals on Sunday vs. the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. exploded out of the gate Friday, with three goals in the first half by Paxten Aaronson, Alejandro Alvarado and Quinn Sullivan. The team then shut down Honduras in the second half, cruising to a 3–0 victory.

As per the rules of Olympic men’s soccer, only players under 23 can participate in the tournament.

The last time a U.S. men’s soccer team played in the Olympics was in Beijing in 2008, when the team failed to make it out of group stages. The USMNT has earned an olympic medal once since 1904: a bronze medal in 2000. The USWNT, meanwhile, has medaled seven times in eight olympic games, including four gold medals.

