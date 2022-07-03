Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

USMNT Keeper Ethan Horvath Loaned to Championship Side Luton Town

LUTON, England (AP) — United States goalkeeper Ethan Horvath was loaned to Luton Town by Nottingham Forest for the coming season on Saturday.

Horvath joined Nottingham Forest a year ago on a free transfer from Club Brugge, where he won three Belgian league titles.

The backup goalie, he made only 11 appearances for Nottingham Forest, but helped the club gained promotion back to the English Premier League.

He was a late substitute in the playoff win over Huddersfield at Wembley, played six times in the second-tier Championship, and in the FA Cup quarterfinal against Liverpool.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Luton Town plays in the Championship.

“I was really impressed with him in terms of what he’s done,” Luton Town manager Nathan Jones said. “We were aware of him, then he went to Forest and he did well in the limited amount of time he had to play.”

Horvath has eight caps for the U.S., and hopes to make the squad for the World Cup in Qatar.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Israel Adesanya downtime
MMA

UFC 276 Recap: Adesanya Defends Belt by Decision, Cerrone Retires

Israel Adesanya extended his undefeated streak in the middleweight division.

By Justin Barrasso
Washington Nationals manager Dave Martinez walks toward the dugout after making a pitching change during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Texas Rangers Sunday, June 26, 2022, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Michael Ainsworth)
MLB

Nationals Extend Dave Martinez, GM Mike Rizzo Through ’23 Season

Washington is the midst of a rebuild three years after winning its first World Series in 2019.

By Associated Press
Jul 2, 2022; San Francisco, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Scotty Pippen Jr. (1) sits with forwards Vitto Brown (48) and Shareef ONeal (45) during the second quarter against the Miami Heat at the California Summer League at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
NBA

Scotty Pippen Jr., Shareef O’Neal Score First Buckets As Lakers

The sons of Hall of Famers Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O’Neal made their Summer League debuts Saturday.

By Jelani Scott
Donald Cerrone and sons in the Octagon during the UFC 276 event at T-Mobile Arena on July 02, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
MMA

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone Retires After Loss at UFC 267

The retirement marks the end of a legendary 16-year career for Cerrone (36–17 MMA, 23–14 UFC), whose 38 UFC fights are second-most all time.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Alpine, 2022 British Grand Prix qualifying
Formula1

Alpine’s New Program Aims to ‘Debunk Myths’ About Women in F1

Rac(H)er is ‘designed to reinforce meritocracy across genders in all areas of the company, from technical functions to racing and competition.’

By Madeline Coleman
Jessica Eye before UFC 276 bout
MMA

Jessica Eye Retires After UFC 276 Loss to Maycee Barber

After fighting professionally since 2009, Jessica ”Evil" Eye (15–11 MMA, 5–10 UFC) is hanging it up.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Jul 2, 2022; Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, USA; Xfinity Series driver Kyle Larson (17) leads the field during the Henry 180 at Road America.
NASCAR

Karam, Gragson Rivalry Triggers Huge NASCAR Xfinity Wreck

A massive pile-up during Saturday’s Henry 180 led to a heated war of words between Noah Gragson and Sage Karam.

By Jelani Scott
russell-westbrook-kyrie-irving
Play
NBA

Report: Nets, Lakers Discussing Possible Westbrook-Irving Trade

There is reportedly confidence that the the deal for the two guards could be done this offseason.

By Wilton Jackson