Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Leeds to Sign USMNT Star Tyler Adams From RB Leipzig, per Report

Tyler Adams is set to be the latest U.S. men’s national team star to join Leeds United.

The RB Leipzig midfielder has reportedly agreed to a move to the Premier League side worth up to €23 million ($24 million) with the transfer expected to be announced this week, per ESPN’s Tom Hamilton

Ahead of a World Cup year where he is likely to play a central role with the U.S. Adams will join USMNT winger Brendan Aaronson at Elland Road. The 21-year-old Aaronson joined Leeds in a $29.5 million move from RB Salzburg earlier this summer. 

Both players will reunite with American manager Jesse Marsch, who previously coached them at RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg, respectively. Marsch joined Leeds at the end of February and was successful in keeping the side from being relegated from the Premier League.  

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

After arriving from MLS side New York Red Bulls, Adams made 103 appearances in three-and-a-half seasons for RB Leipzig and won the DFB-Pokal last year. 

The 23-year-old will arrive at Leeds with the tall task of replacing England international Kalvin Phillips, who joined Premier League champion Manchester City in a $55 million move Monday. 

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

drew lock
Extra Mustard

Drew Lock Responds to U.S. Open’s Viral Tweet About Him

The Seahawks quarterback became the unwitting target of the U.S. Open’s Twitter account over the weekend.

By Nick Selbe
Detail of a wet Wimbledon logo at the All England Lawn Tennis Club
Tennis

Wimbledon Appealing WTA Fine After Russian Player Ban

The All England Club faces a hefty fine from the WTA.

By Associated Press
JOEY CHESTNUT
Play
Extra Mustard

Joey Chestnut Dealing With Injury Before Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Chestnut is seeking his 15th victory at the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest on Monday.

By Michael Shapiro
Gabriel Jesus celebrating for Man City.
Soccer

Arsenal Signs Man City’s Gabriel Jesus in $54 Million Deal

The Brazilian forward arrives in London after scoring 95 goals in nearly six seasons with City.

By Associated Press
Christian Eriksen playing for Denmark in the Nations League.
Soccer

Report: Christian Eriksen Agrees to Manchester United Deal

The Danish midfielder is reportedly set to sign a three-year contract to head to Old Trafford.

By Andrew Gastelum
New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom (48) fields balls at shortstop during batting practice before a game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Citi Field.
MLB

DeGrom Strikes Out Five in Class A Rehab Start

The New York Mets ace appears to be in midseason form.

By Associated Press
dCOVballsacksports_H
NBA

The Rise and Rebirth of the Most Notorious Fake News Outlet in Sports

Ballsack Sports never pretended to be real. (Look at the name!) That hasn’t stopped fans—and media outlets—from treating its posts as gospel.

By Ben Pickman
Matt Wisler closes down game against Rangers
MLB

The Science Behind the Rise of the Slider

Increasing usage of MLB’s most popular breaking ball has revitalized the pitching careers of stars and journeymen alike—and made life much harder on hitters.

By Tom Verducci