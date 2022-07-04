Tyler Adams is set to be the latest U.S. men’s national team star to join Leeds United.

The RB Leipzig midfielder has reportedly agreed to a move to the Premier League side worth up to €23 million ($24 million) with the transfer expected to be announced this week, per ESPN’s Tom Hamilton.

Ahead of a World Cup year where he is likely to play a central role with the U.S. Adams will join USMNT winger Brendan Aaronson at Elland Road. The 21-year-old Aaronson joined Leeds in a $29.5 million move from RB Salzburg earlier this summer.

Both players will reunite with American manager Jesse Marsch, who previously coached them at RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg, respectively. Marsch joined Leeds at the end of February and was successful in keeping the side from being relegated from the Premier League.

After arriving from MLS side New York Red Bulls, Adams made 103 appearances in three-and-a-half seasons for RB Leipzig and won the DFB-Pokal last year.

The 23-year-old will arrive at Leeds with the tall task of replacing England international Kalvin Phillips, who joined Premier League champion Manchester City in a $55 million move Monday.

