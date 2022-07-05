Skip to main content
Soccer

Ballon d’Or Winner Alexia Putellas Suffers Torn ACL on Eve of Women’s Euros

Reigning Ballon d’Or winner Alexia Putellas has suffered a torn ACL on the eve of the Women’s European Championship, the Spanish federation (RFEF) has announced. 

The injury proves to be a serious blow for Spain’s chances at a first European title and for the sport as a whole, considering Alexia is one of the biggest stars in the game. 

The Barcelona star suffered the injury in training ahead of Spain’s group stage opener and was taken to the hospital where test confirmed the injury.

“The tests carried out on the Spanish international on the afternoon of this Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at King Edward VII’s hospital in London, have confirmed that the captain of the Spanish Women’s National Team suffers a rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in her left knee,” the RFEF released in a statement. 

Alexia is coming off another impressive season in which she won the Ballon d’Or Féminin at the end of 2021 after helping Barcelona to its first UEFA Women’s Champions League title in 2020–21. Last month, the Spanish captain became the first women’s player to reach 100 appearances for the national team. 

Last season, she led Barcelona to another Primera División and Copa de la Reina title and took the club back to the Champions League final, where the defending champions lost to Lyon. She also led the Champions League in scoring and took home the The Best FIFA Women’s Player award. 

The Spanish national team enters the Women’s Euros ranked as the No. 7 team in the world—its highest ranking ever—and finds itself in the Group of Death with eight-time champion Germany, 2017 runner-up Denmark and Finland. 

The Women’s Euros begin Wednesday with host England facing Austria at Old Trafford. Spain opens play with Finland on Friday.

