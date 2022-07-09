Skip to main content
Man City’s Raheem Sterling Set to Sign With Chelsea, per Report

Chelsea is set to agree on a transfer for star Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling on a £50 million fee, The Athletic’s David Ornstein reports. Sterling will reportedly sign a five-year deal that includes an option for a sixth season and is pending medicals.

Sterling played the first four years of his career with Liverpool before spending the past seven at Manchester City. In 11 Premier League seasons, Sterling has scored 109 goals, including a career-high 20 for City in the 2019–20 season.

The move was an expected outcome for Chelsea and Sterling after talks had reportedly increased over recent weeks, but still represents a major shift for Manchester City, who have now lost Sterling and striker Gabriel Jesus to top Premier League sides during this transfer window. However, City doesn’t seem too worried about it at for now.

The move marks the first transfer for Chelsea since American Todd Boehly took over as owner in May. Boehly is reportedly handling all transfer business this winter as he gets acclimated to his new role.

Sterling joins a Chelsea team that finished a distant third in the Premier League standings last season. However, his 13 league goals, which were second-most on Manchester City, would’ve led his new club. 

