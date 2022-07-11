Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Wayne Rooney to Become D.C. United’s Next Manager, per Report

D.C. United has agreed to terms with former player Wayne Rooney to make him the club’s new manager, per The Athletic’s Pablo Maurer. The England all-time great landed at Dulles Airport in suburban Virginia on Sunday night to meet with club officials and it appears it didn’t take long to reach a deal. 

The Washington Post also confirmed that a deal is done. 

He had been in talks with the club for “weeks,” per the report. He recently resigned as manager of Derby County in June after a tumultuous season that resulted in relegation as a result of a points penalty for entering administration and breaching the English Football League’s profitability and sustainability rules.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“Today I met with the administrators to inform them of my decision that it was time for me to leave the club,” he said in a statement. “In fairness to them, they tried tremendously hard to change my decision but my mind was made up. My time at the club has been a rollercoaster of emotions, both highs and lows, but I have to say that I have enjoyed the challenge.”

His newest club won’t be a picnic, though. D.C. United and former manager Hernán Losada parted ways earlier this year and Chad Ashton took over in an interim role but it hasn’t been easy. The squad is in 13th place in MLS’s Eastern Conference and are fresh off a 7–0 drubbing at the hands of the Philadelphia Union. The loss was the worst blowout in the team’s history. 

Rooney played for D.C. United from 2018 to 2020 before moving to Derby County. 

More Soccer Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Robinson Canó with the Padres.
MLB

Report: Braves Acquire Robinson Canó from Padres

Canó was hitting .333 for San Diego’s Triple A affiliate.

By Joseph Salvador
Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Rangers.
MLB

Mariners’ France Responds to Not Being Selected for All-Star Game

The star first baseman was left off the American League roster despite being a finalist for one of the team’s starting spots.

By Zach Koons
Tony Romo watches a tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the American Century Celebrity Championship golf tournament.
Golf

Romo Wins American Century Championship After Three-Man Playoff

The former Cowboys quarterback dazzled on the golf course throughout the weekend to win the popular celebrity tournament for the third time.

By Zach Koons
Jul 10, 2022; Chicago, Ill, USA; Brittany Griner is introduced as WNBA All Star at Wintrust Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports
WNBA

WNBA Stars Discuss Brittney Griner’s Ongoing Detainment At ASG

Team Wilson and Team Stewart donned warm-up shirts and jerseys in honor of the Mercury star during Sunday’s exhibition in Chicago.

By Associated Press
mlb all star game
MLB

MLB Reveals Full Rosters for 2022 All-Star Game

These standouts will be heading to Dodger Stadium for this year’s Midsummer Classic.

By Nick Selbe
Grizzlies guard Ja Morant chats with his teammates on the sidelines while they play the Warriors.
Extra Mustard

Ja Morant Says He’d ‘Cook’ Michael Jordan One-on-One

The 22-year-old says no one is more confident than him.

By Joseph Salvador
Robbie Grossman
MLB

Tigers OF Grossman’s MLB-Record Errorless Games Streak Ends

The Detroit outfielder hadn’t committed an error since 2018 before Sunday’s miscue.

By Thomas Neumann
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) and Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) have words during a game.
Extra Mustard

Ja Morant Addresses Twitter Exchanges With Draymond, Warriors

The two went back and forth on Twitter after Golden State won the NBA title.

By Joseph Salvador