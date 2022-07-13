Barcelona Announces Agreement to Sign Leeds Star Raphinha

Barcelona has announced that an “agreement in principle” is in place with Leeds United for Raphinha.

The move, which is still subject to a medical, is reportedly worth €58 million ($58.2 million) and could eventually rise to €65 million, according to the BBC.

The 25-year-old winger recorded 17 goals and 12 assists in 65 Premier League games over the last two seasons with Leeds since arriving from French side Rennes in 2020.

He is also expected to play a part in Brazil’s World Cup team this fall in Qatar after making nine appearances since his national team debut last August.

Late last month, reports confirmed that Chelsea had reached a £55 million ($65.4 million) deal with Leeds for the winger, although Raphinha had yet to agree to the move himself. Arsenal was also reportedly in the running for the Brazilian.

Leeds has endured a busy summer transfer window with midfielder Kalvin Phillips leaving for defending champion Manchester City in a £45 million move. However, the club made two major signings in U.S. internationals Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams to pair with American manager Jesse Marsch.

Meanwhile, Barcelona has continued to push forward in the transfer market despite its financial issues over the last two years. The club said it has made an offer for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, and president Joan Laporta said Wednesday that Ousmane Dembélé will be staying with the club on a new deal through 2024.

