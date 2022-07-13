Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Barcelona Announces Agreement to Sign Leeds Star Raphinha

Barcelona has announced that an “agreement in principle” is in place with Leeds United for Raphinha. 

The move, which is still subject to a medical, is reportedly worth €58 million ($58.2 million) and could eventually rise to €65 million, according to the BBC

The 25-year-old winger recorded 17 goals and 12 assists in 65 Premier League games over the last two seasons with Leeds since arriving from French side Rennes in 2020. 

He is also expected to play a part in Brazil’s World Cup team this fall in Qatar after making nine appearances since his national team debut last August. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Late last month, reports confirmed that Chelsea had reached a £55 million ($65.4 million) deal with Leeds for the winger, although Raphinha had yet to agree to the move himself. Arsenal was also reportedly in the running for the Brazilian. 

Leeds has endured a busy summer transfer window with midfielder Kalvin Phillips leaving for defending champion Manchester City in a £45 million move. However, the club made two major signings in U.S. internationals Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams to pair with American manager Jesse Marsch. 

Meanwhile, Barcelona has continued to push forward in the transfer market despite its financial issues over the last two years. The club said it has made an offer for Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski, and president Joan Laporta said Wednesday that Ousmane Dembélé will be staying with the club on a new deal through 2024.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Holmgren_Smith
NBA

NBA Summer League: First Impressions on Top Rookies and Surprise Standouts

Here are 10 takeaways from Las Vegas at the midway point of the summer showcase.

By Jeremy Woo
Jun 30, 2022; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco (5) looks at his bat during during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.
Play
MLB

The Rays Are Falling Apart

Injuries are testing Tampa Bay’s depth. Can the club hang on in a crowded wild card race?

By Nick Selbe
49ers quarterback Trey Lance.
NFL

Aiyuk Responds to Lance ‘Arm Fatigue’ Rumors With Video

The 49ers wide receiver appeared to make fun of Colin Cowherd’s comments with a video posted to Instagram.

By Dan Lyons
Courtesy Glory
MMA

Vakhitov Sours on Glory After Promotion Removes Russian Fighters

“I am done with Glory for good. I would not want to go back and work with them.”

By Justin Barrasso
Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown (57) lines up for a snap in a game against the Eagles.
NFL

Report: Chiefs, OT Orlando Brown Jr. Not Close on Extension

If the two sides can’t reach an agreement by Friday, the Pro Bowler could be in jeopardy of missing the start of training camp and beyond.

By Zach Koons
Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods play a practice round at St. Andrews.
Play
Golf

SI:AM | How Low Will Players Go at St. Andrews?

Firm and fast course conditions could make for some eye-popping scores.

By Dan Gartland
Evgeni Malkin
NHL

Evgeni Malkin Re-Signs With Pens; Evander Kane Stays With Oilers

The star forwards for Pittsburgh and Edmonton agreed to remain with their current teams on the eve of NHL free agency.

By Associated Press
The NFL shield logo is seen at midfield before the Pro Bowl football game at Allegiant Stadium.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Draft Kit

Everything you need to help prepare and dominate your league this season!

By SI Fantasy Staff